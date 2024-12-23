Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Mike McGlone sheds light on what’s happening to Bitcoin now and why the price has plunged
    Mon, 23/12/2024 - 15:25
    Huge Bitcoin Reverse Explained by Bloomberg's Mike McGlone: Details
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Bloomberg’s chief commodity strategist Mike McGlone has taken to his account on the X social media network to reveal to the crypto community why the Bitcoin price has reversed and gone down way below not only its recent $108,268 all-time high but dropped even lower and is trading below $94,000 at the moment.

    McGlone clarifies Bitcoin reverse

    In his tweet, Bloomberg’s chief strategist wrote that the current reversion does not concern only Bitcoin but also gold, and other risk assets. However, Bitcoin has fallen the hardest of all due to its particularly high volatility.

    The analyst pointed out that unlike Bitcoin, the S&P 500 index has not seen any major drawdown in the fourth quarter this year, while BTC is trading roughly 3x the volatility of beta. Still, McGlone added, S&P 500’s remarkable strength that is being shown so far will not necessarily hold next year, according to the tweet: “That the S&P 500 hasn't had a 10% drawdown since 4Q23 is unlikely to be sustained in 2025.”

    As for the current big Bitcoin drawdown, aside from the volatility, McGlone called the main reason for that to be “Just a bit of normal reversion.” Today, Bitcoin has declined by 2.45%, falling from $96,275 to $93,660. During the last week, the world’s flagship cryptocurrency has shed approximately 14% as it collapsed from above $108,300 to the above-mentioned price level where it is changing hands at the moment.

    Bitcoin holds its value no matter what per Robert Kiyosaki

    Renowned Bitcoin investor and author of the best-selling book on financial literacy “Rich Dad Poor Dad” Robert Kiyosaki today issued a tweet about Bitcoin, gold, and silver.

    He stated that the global crash of economies and financial markets, which he predicted multiple times earlier, has started and what lies ahead might be another Great Depression. He advised that his readers on the X platform should be smarter with their money and hold on to their jobs and sources of income.

    However, he pointed out that regardless of which path any economy in the world (but particularly the US one) takes, “gold, silver, and Bitcoin hold their value.” Kiyosaki also reminded the community his favorite thesis about making a fortune and opportunities during market crises: “For many people crashes are the best times to get rich.”

    #Bitcoin #Mike McGlone #"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Robert Kiyosaki
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    A
    A
    A

