Huge Bitcoin Reverse Explained by Bloomberg’s Mike McGlone: Details

Bloomberg’s chief commodity strategist Mike McGlone has taken to his account on the X social media network to reveal to the crypto community why the Bitcoin price has reversed and gone down way below not only its recent $108,268 all-time high but dropped even lower and is trading below $94,000 at the moment.

Has Bitcoin/Gold Peaked? Just a bit of normal reversion in stretched risk assets may be what peaking #Bitcoin / #gold is sniffing out, and the crypto is among the riskiest.

That the S&P 500 hasn't had a 10% drawdown since 4Q23 is unlikely to be sustained in 2025, if history is a… pic.twitter.com/oZas9mw1q3 — Mike McGlone (@mikemcglone11) December 23, 2024

McGlone clarifies Bitcoin reverse

In his tweet, Bloomberg’s chief strategist wrote that the current reversion does not concern only Bitcoin but also gold, and other risk assets. However, Bitcoin has fallen the hardest of all due to its particularly high volatility.

The analyst pointed out that unlike Bitcoin, the S&P 500 index has not seen any major drawdown in the fourth quarter this year, while BTC is trading roughly 3x the volatility of beta. Still, McGlone added, S&P 500’s remarkable strength that is being shown so far will not necessarily hold next year, according to the tweet: “That the S&P 500 hasn't had a 10% drawdown since 4Q23 is unlikely to be sustained in 2025.”

As for the current big Bitcoin drawdown, aside from the volatility, McGlone called the main reason for that to be “Just a bit of normal reversion.” Today, Bitcoin has declined by 2.45%, falling from $96,275 to $93,660. During the last week, the world’s flagship cryptocurrency has shed approximately 14% as it collapsed from above $108,300 to the above-mentioned price level where it is changing hands at the moment.

Bitcoin holds its value no matter what per Robert Kiyosaki

Renowned Bitcoin investor and author of the best-selling book on financial literacy “Rich Dad Poor Dad” Robert Kiyosaki today issued a tweet about Bitcoin, gold, and silver.

He stated that the global crash of economies and financial markets, which he predicted multiple times earlier, has started and what lies ahead might be another Great Depression. He advised that his readers on the X platform should be smarter with their money and hold on to their jobs and sources of income.

Global crash has started. Europe, China. USA going down . Depression ahead?



Please be smarter with your money. Hang on to your job and your money.



Biggest problem are our leaders and educators. As I have often asked “What did school teach you about money?”



Regardless of… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) December 23, 2024

However, he pointed out that regardless of which path any economy in the world (but particularly the US one) takes, “gold, silver, and Bitcoin hold their value.” Kiyosaki also reminded the community his favorite thesis about making a fortune and opportunities during market crises: “For many people crashes are the best times to get rich.”