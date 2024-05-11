Advertisement
AD

    Bloomberg Strategist Presents Warning for Crypto per Bitcoin/Gold Cross

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Bitcoin currently trading at critical price level
    Sat, 11/05/2024 - 16:40
    Bloomberg Strategist Presents Warning for Crypto per Bitcoin/Gold Cross
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Mike McGlone, a Bloomberg intelligence strategist, has recently highlighted an intriguing trend that could have significant implications for the crypto market, particularly concerning the relationship between Bitcoin, gold and S&P 500.

    Advertisement

    In a recent analysis, McGlone highlighted the slumping Bitcoin/gold cross, particularly to the S&P 500 and its broader implications for risk assets. The analysis also reflects on Bitcoin's rally post-SEC approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs.

    According to McGlone, the January U.S. ETF launches boosted inflows, strengthening Bitcoin's status as a leading indicator. It was a near-perfect storm as Bitcoin attained all-time highs in Q1, but it did not make new all-time highs versus gold and S&P 500, failing to surpass peaks set in 2021.

    Given that the inflows into the Bitcoin ETFs have relatively slowed, the hangover may have implications for risk assets, including cryptocurrencies.

    Related
    Bloomberg's Mike McGlone Sees Bullish End in Sight for Bitcoin and Ethereum Dips

    McGlone explained that Bitcoin was climbing against gold the last time the S&P 500 e-mini future crossed above its 50-week moving average in November, but now the Bitcoin/gold cross is falling.

    The slumping Bitcoin/gold cross, in contrast to the S&P 500's performance, might indicate a potential reversal in risk assets that could have far-reaching consequences.

    Bitcoin price action

    At the time of writing, BTC was down 3.29% in the last 24 hours to $60,779 as the crypto market faced selling pressure. According to crypto analyst Michael Van De Poppe, Bitcoin currently trades at a crucial level; failure to hold at $60,000 may result in selling to $55,000 or $52,000, after which the rising trend continues.

    Related
    Bitcoin Price Alert: Key Levels to Watch Amid Market Flux

    In late April, Bitcoin experienced its halving event, which has historically been a chopping sell-the-news event in the immediate term. The fourth halving was no exception, with the Bitcoin price falling shortly after and trading near $57,000. This is the lowest price in the past two months, and the market has been flat since the halving date.

    Measured from the above $73,000 all-time high reached in mid-March, Bitcoin prices fell by nearly 20%, which is the deepest correction on a closing basis since the FTX lows in November 2022. Howbeit, Glassnode deduces that this macro uptrend might be one of the most resilient in history, with comparatively shallow corrections thus far.

    #Bitcoin #Gold Price #Mike McGlone #Cryptocurrency influencer
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image ETH/BTC: Tuur Demeester Registers Surprising Pattern
    2024/05/11 16:35
    ETH/BTC: Tuur Demeester Registers Surprising Pattern
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    related image Meme Coins Losing Value: BONK, WIF, DOGE Under Pressure
    2024/05/11 16:35
    Meme Coins Losing Value: BONK, WIF, DOGE Under Pressure
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Payments Expand to Airbnb, Nike Thanks to This Integration
    2024/05/11 16:35
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Payments Expand to Airbnb, Nike Thanks to This Integration
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Solana Meme Coin Penguiana Raises 800 SOL In The First 7 Days Of Presale, Set To Release P2E Game Demo Next Month
    ChainGPT Pad Launches Wisdomise AI IDO to Bring Inclusive, AI-Powered Wealth Management Tools to Web3
    Experience the Future of Liquid Staking: Kintsu Testnet Launches Exclusively on May 13th
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bloomberg Strategist Presents Warning for Crypto per Bitcoin/Gold Cross
    ETH/BTC: Tuur Demeester Registers Surprising Pattern
    Meme Coins Losing Value: BONK, WIF, DOGE Under Pressure
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD