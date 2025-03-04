Advertisement
AD

    HKEX Introduces WhiteRock Tokenization Platform: Details

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Tue, 4/03/2025 - 16:03
    HKEX, major cryptocurrency exchange ecosystem, ventures into RWAs tokenization segment, focuses on battle-tested security
    Advertisement
    HKEX Introduces WhiteRock Tokenization Platform: Details
    Cover image via img.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    HKEX, a global cryptocurrency ecosystem, shared details of WhiteRock, its newest venture in the real-world asset tokenization segment. The platform is set to unlock unmatched opportunities for various classes of RWAs ranging from stocks to real estate.

    HKEX bets big on WhiteRock, new-gen RWAs tokenization vehicle

    Cryptocurrency ecosystem HKEX is announcing WhiteRock, a global platform for tokenized real-world assets including bonds, stocks and real estate.

    In its first phases of development, WhiteRock aims to tokenize major stocks, including HSBC and AIA, enabling 24/7 cryptocurrency trading. The platform leverages its native WHITE token to reduce fees and accelerate trade settlements.

    Advertisement

    In an exclusive comment, WhiteRock contributors stressed the company's focus on battle-tested security and safety:

    Our security is locked down

    The team shared the results of the company’s audits by OpenZeppelin and PeckShield to mitigate concerns following recent CEXes breaches. 

    The company believes its technology could attract Western investment into Asia, providing HKEX with a competitive advantage.

    This move is not WhiteRock's first foray into financial innovation. The platform has already facilitated the tokenization of stocks from major exchanges, including the NYSE, LSE and Nasdaq, with companies like Apple and Tesla available as crypto-tradable assets.

    These integrations, which have been live since late 2024, have garnered growing interest from traders and institutional investors, demonstrating WhiteRock's capability to compete at HKEX’s level.

    Bringing Eastern and Western markets closer

    During a briefing last week, Bonnie Chan, HKEX’s head of Listings, described the initiative as a calculated step forward.

    We’re cutting through barriers to bring investors in

    While the exchange sees an opportunity to outpace competitors, it remains cautious.

    “This is a trial run, not a full dive,” an HKEX spokesperson clarified, emphasizing close collaboration with regulators.

    If successful, this initiative could serve as a bridge between Eastern and Western financial markets, modernizing trading infrastructure. 

    While no official start date has been announced, the outcome of this trial could shape the exchange’s global strategy for years to come.

    #RWA

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 4, 2025 - 15:57
    XRP, ADA, DOGE Bulls Get Hit With $1 Billion Liquidation Tsunami
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 4, 2025 - 15:52
    0 Ripple USD (RLUSD) Minted in March, Here's Impact on XRP
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    BiFinance Rises to Step into Second-Tier Exchange Echelon, Gains Favor from Many Head Blockchain Projects
    Fairspin Casino: Where Innovation Meets Excitement in the World of Crypto Gaming
    Join the 5th edition of Next Block Expo – March 19-20, 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP, ADA, DOGE Bulls Get Hit With $1 Billion Liquidation Tsunami
    0 Ripple USD (RLUSD) Minted in March, Here's Impact on XRP
    Shiba Inu Could Surge 33% in March, Price History Hints; SEC Drops Lawsuit Against Kraken, Ripple Unlocks 1 Billion XRP Following Crypto Reserve Announcement: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD