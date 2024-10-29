Hex Trust Partners To Integrate Stacks For DeFi Apps

Hex Trust, a digital asset custody and markets service provider, has partnered with the Stacks Asia Foundation to support the Stacks layer and all Stacks-based assets on its platform.

Hex Trust will operate its own Stacks Signer, offer Stacking services, and plans to add on-ramps for Stacks DeFi applications when WalletConnect becomes available.

One initial step includes supporting SIP-010, the Stacks standard for fungible tokens, enabling easier transfers and tracking across applications. T

his integration strengthens Hex Trust's presence in Asia and the Middle East, where it holds regulatory licenses in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Dubai.

“Hex Trust's support for Stacks unlocks ample opportunities for institutional investors in our region," says Kyle Ellicott, Executive Director at the Stacks Asia Foundation. "As a long-time industry-leading custodian throughout greater Asia and the Middle East, Hex Trust provides a vital pathway for the Stacks Ecosystem to expand further in the world's most transformative markets.”

With over $5 billion in assets under custody and a client base of 300+ institutions, Hex Trust’s backing of Stacks signifies growing institutional adoption of the Stacks blockchain in Asia and worldwide.