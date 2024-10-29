Advertisement
AD

    Hex Trust Partners To Integrate Stacks For DeFi Apps

    Advertisement
    article image
    Dan Burgin
    Hex Trust will also run its own Stacks Signer, with plans to implement on-ramps to Stacks DeFi apps
    Tue, 29/10/2024 - 14:00
    Hex Trust Partners To Integrate Stacks For DeFi Apps
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Hex Trust, a digital asset custody and markets service provider, has partnered with the Stacks Asia Foundation to support the Stacks layer and all Stacks-based assets on its platform. 

    Advertisement

    Hex Trust will operate its own Stacks Signer, offer Stacking services, and plans to add on-ramps for Stacks DeFi applications when WalletConnect becomes available.

    One initial step includes supporting SIP-010, the Stacks standard for fungible tokens, enabling easier transfers and tracking across applications. T

    HOT Stories
    Consensys CEO Comments on Massive Layoffs
    Saylor's MicroStrategy up 3.8% on Premarket as Bitcoin Hits 5-Month High
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Gives Lesson on Money as Bitcoin Teases All-Time High
    Three Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Wallets Awaken As BTC Eyes New All-Time High

    his integration strengthens Hex Trust's presence in Asia and the Middle East, where it holds regulatory licenses in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Dubai. 

    Advertisement

    “Hex Trust's support for Stacks unlocks ample opportunities for institutional investors in our region," says Kyle Ellicott, Executive Director at the Stacks Asia Foundation. "As a long-time industry-leading custodian throughout greater Asia and the Middle East, Hex Trust provides a vital pathway for the Stacks Ecosystem to expand further in the world's most transformative markets.” 

    With over $5 billion in assets under custody and a client base of 300+ institutions, Hex Trust’s backing of Stacks signifies growing institutional adoption of the Stacks blockchain in Asia and worldwide.

    #DeFi News
    About the author
    article image
    Dan Burgin

    Dan is a news editor and writer with 12 years of experience in finance and emerging technologies, with a strong focus on crypto. Covering a broad spectrum of topics, from fintech startups to AI, he provides an in-depth overview of the current state of the crypto market, along with insights into its potential for future disruption.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 29, 2024 - 13:56
    Bitcoin Price Eruption to Lead Toward $84,200, Says Top Analyst
    News
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    Title news
    News
    Oct 29, 2024 - 13:39
    SHIB Leaves AVAX Behind, Is ADA Next?
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    AD