    Here's Why XRP Is Stronger Than You Think: Price Details

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Despite correction, XRP is not in worst position in world
    Fri, 20/12/2024 - 12:56
    In spite of the recent market volatility, XRP continues to exhibit underlying resilience. The asset is still in a favorable position in comparison to its pre-bull run state, even though it has lost some of its upward momentum. Together, we will examine the current state of XRP and speculate on its future. The breakout above the descending price channel on the price chart has been difficult for XRP to sustain

    The lack of momentum following the initial breakout caused a pullback, and XRP is currently trading around the $2.14 mark. The 50 EMA, a pivotal dynamic level for the asset's medium-term trend is closely aligned with this, making it a critical area of support. The consolidation of XRP within this range at the moment suggests that the market is insecure. Although there has not been a notable sell-off of the asset below its main support levels, bearish pressure may not be as strong as it first appears.

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The 100 EMA at $1.156 is a crucial level to keep an eye on because it may be the target of future declines. On the other hand, a rebound from the $2.10-$2.14 range might hint at a return to the crucial resistance level of $2.50. XRP has not experienced significant liquidations in comparison to certain other assets, indicating comparatively lower leveraged activity in terms of market sentiment.

     As a potentially positive indication for the asset's long-term prospects, this could suggest that spot trading is the main driver of XRP's current movements. The future of XRP depends on its ability to maintain its present level of support and regain its bullish momentum. A successful move above $2.50 would restore $3.00 as a viable target. Failure to maintain $2.14, however, may allow for additional drops. The next crucial areas to keep an eye on are $1.90 and $1.56.

    XRP has encountered difficulties, but its current configuration demonstrates resilience. If it can hold its support and draw in fresh buying interest, the asset would be in a position to possibly regain its footing. For the time being, we have to wait and see which way XRP goes.

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

