    Here's Why People Want to Buy Ethereum (ETH): Top Bitcoin Evangelist

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Major Bitcoiner VC Anthony Pompliano explains what attracts people to ETH and may also push them away from it
    Thu, 10/10/2024 - 13:16
    Here's Why People Want to Buy Ethereum (ETH): Top Bitcoin Evangelist
    Cover image via U.Today

    Anthony Pompliano, angel investor and founder of the Pomp Investments fund, has released a podcast this week, in which his wife, Polina M. Pompliano, asked him questions on various topics, including Bitcoin, which Pomp is a big proponent of.

    Among them was the much-hyped documentary about the search for Satoshi Nakamoto, “Money Electric: Satoshi Mystery,” which was released earlier this week.

    "The world is better off not knowing who Satoshi was": Pompliano 

    Pompliano explained why the world had better not ever know who Satoshi is, explaining it using the example of Ethereum and its frontman, Vitalik Buterin. He explained why some people are interested in buying ETH and why others are against from it.

    The great thing about Bitcoin is that the creator remains unknown, Pomp said, suggesting that should Satoshi be exposed, it might have negative consequences if he were a carrier of certain political views or had a criminal past. As long as he remains a mystery, Bitcoin is much better off than other cryptocurrencies. “The world is better off not knowing who Satoshi was,” Pompliano insisted. He tweeted the same thing earlier this week too.

    As for the documentary itself, he stated that the creators put a lot of loose, random evidence together. If it should be watched, it should not be taken seriously, Pompliano believes, but rather only for entertainment purposes.

    Polina Pompliano insisted that a lot of people remain curious about the true identity of Satoshi. To that, Pompliano jokingly responded: “Put your curiosity back in your head.”

    Vitalik Buterin's role in people opting for ETH, per Pomp

    He offered the example of the second largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum, and the core figure standing behind it – Vitalik Buterin. Pompliano said that some people may get turned off of ETH, seeing Buterin dancing and singing on stage - here Pomp referred to the Token2049 blockchain event in Singapore.

    On the other hand, Pompliano said that there are investors who are attracted by Vitalik Buterin’s high IQ level.

    As reported by U.Today, early Bitcoin investor Samson Mow, who was featured in the HBO documentary, shared a similar view on Satoshi today. He tweeted that Nakamoto knew that if Bitcoin became successful, “they’d come after him.”

