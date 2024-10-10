Here's Why People Want to Buy Ethereum (ETH): Top Bitcoin Evangelist

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Anthony Pompliano, angel investor and founder of the Pomp Investments fund, has released a podcast this week, in which his wife, Polina M. Pompliano, asked him questions on various topics, including Bitcoin, which Pomp is a big proponent of.

Among them was the much-hyped documentary about the search for Satoshi Nakamoto, “Money Electric: Satoshi Mystery,” which was released earlier this week.

"The world is better off not knowing who Satoshi was": Pompliano

Pompliano explained why the world had better not ever know who Satoshi is, explaining it using the example of Ethereum and its frontman, Vitalik Buterin. He explained why some people are interested in buying ETH and why others are against from it.

The great thing about Bitcoin is that the creator remains unknown, Pomp said, suggesting that should Satoshi be exposed, it might have negative consequences if he were a carrier of certain political views or had a criminal past. As long as he remains a mystery, Bitcoin is much better off than other cryptocurrencies. “The world is better off not knowing who Satoshi was,” Pompliano insisted. He tweeted the same thing earlier this week too.

Advertisement

As for the documentary itself, he stated that the creators put a lot of loose, random evidence together. If it should be watched, it should not be taken seriously, Pompliano believes, but rather only for entertainment purposes.

This episode will require critical thinking & independent thought.



I sat down with @polina_marinova to discuss current events across bitcoin, finance, politics, and the national debt.



These are complex issues with no clear answer but we do our best to cover as many sides as… pic.twitter.com/RHxrskUGWC — Anthony Pompliano 🌪 (@APompliano) October 9, 2024

Polina Pompliano insisted that a lot of people remain curious about the true identity of Satoshi. To that, Pompliano jokingly responded: “Put your curiosity back in your head.”

Vitalik Buterin's role in people opting for ETH, per Pomp

He offered the example of the second largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum, and the core figure standing behind it – Vitalik Buterin. Pompliano said that some people may get turned off of ETH, seeing Buterin dancing and singing on stage - here Pomp referred to the Token2049 blockchain event in Singapore.

On the other hand, Pompliano said that there are investors who are attracted by Vitalik Buterin’s high IQ level.

As reported by U.Today, early Bitcoin investor Samson Mow, who was featured in the HBO documentary, shared a similar view on Satoshi today. He tweeted that Nakamoto knew that if Bitcoin became successful, “they’d come after him.”