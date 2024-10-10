Big Reason for "Breaking Bad Satoshi”'s Disappearance Voiced by Samson Mow

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Samson Mow, an early Bitcoiner and the chief executive at the Bitcoin-focused JAN3 company, who was featured in the HBO documentary “Money Electric: Bitcoin Mystery” released earlier this week, shared a very important reason why Satoshi chose to disappear back in 2010.

Mow believes that this was due to Satoshi taking care of his safety in the long run.

"Breaking Bad Satoshi" theory from Samson Mow

In a recent tweet, Mow shared a video from the aforementioned documentary, where he explained the way he viewed the reason why the Bitcoin creator opted simply to step into the shadow for good and not be credited for creating BTC.

The JAN3 boss calls it the “Breaking Bad Satoshi” theory. In the video shared he shared his take that Satoshi realised – if BTC was to be a success, “they’d go after him.” Most likely, Mow spoke about the financial regulators (with the SEC suing crypto platforms frequently in the past few years) and, perhaps, special services and other government “servants.” “Satoshi understood the game theory of it all,” Mow reckons.

Advertisement

Satoshi understood the game theory of it all.



That’s why he wouldn’t be going to conferences or giving interviews. I call that the “Breaking Bad Satoshi” theory, that he created #Bitcoin & decided to hide in plain sight. It makes for a good drama but it’s impractical for opsec. https://t.co/c9EXGWLWXy — Samson Mow (@Excellion) October 9, 2024

The money is broken, Mow once again said, likening it to a house of cards built on top of another house of cards standing on top of another similar unstable construction, and here is when Bitcoin appears to fix the money as many BTC maximalists believe and hope.

Mow continued his thought by saying that for the very same reason as above these days Satoshi “wouldn’t be going to conferences or giving interviews.” His “Breaking Bad Satoshi” theory says that Satoshi Nakamoto “created Bitcoin & decided to hide in plain sight. It makes for a good drama but it’s impractical for opsec.”

HBO Satoshi movie faces huge backlash

The HBO documentary which promised to reveal the true identity of the enigmatic Bitcoin creator ultimately named an OG Bitcoin developer Peter Todd as Satoshi. Todd denied this on X, accusing the director of the film of putting his life in danger with this irresponsible step.

Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus said that Todd cannot be Satoshi, adding that he believes that it was “Hal Finney and friends” who created digital gold. Overall, the global Bitcoin community reacted critically, showing their disapproval to the film and lack of any solid evidence about Todd allegedly being Satoshi Nakamoto.