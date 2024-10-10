Advertisement
    Big Reason for "Breaking Bad Satoshi"'s Disappearance Voiced by Samson Mow

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    JAN3 CEO named reason why Satoshi chose to go in 2010, sharing his "Breaking Bad Satoshi" theory
    Thu, 10/10/2024 - 10:22
    Big Reason for "Breaking Bad Satoshi”'s Disappearance Voiced by Samson Mow
    Samson Mow, an early Bitcoiner and the chief executive at the Bitcoin-focused JAN3 company, who was featured in the HBO documentary “Money Electric: Bitcoin Mystery” released earlier this week, shared a very important reason why Satoshi chose to disappear back in 2010.

    Mow believes that this was due to Satoshi taking care of his safety in the long run.

    "Breaking Bad Satoshi" theory from Samson Mow

    In a recent tweet, Mow shared a video from the aforementioned documentary, where he explained the way he viewed the reason why the Bitcoin creator opted simply to step into the shadow for good and not be credited for creating BTC.

    The JAN3 boss calls it the “Breaking Bad Satoshi” theory. In the video shared he shared his take that Satoshi realised – if BTC was to be a success, “they’d go after him.” Most likely, Mow spoke about the financial regulators (with the SEC suing crypto platforms frequently in the past few years) and, perhaps, special services and other government “servants.” “Satoshi understood the game theory of it all,” Mow reckons.

    The money is broken, Mow once again said, likening it to a house of cards built on top of another house of cards standing on top of another similar unstable construction, and here is when Bitcoin appears to fix the money as many BTC maximalists believe and hope.

    Mow continued his thought by saying that for the very same reason as above these days Satoshi “wouldn’t be going to conferences or giving interviews.” His “Breaking Bad Satoshi” theory says that Satoshi Nakamoto “created Bitcoin & decided to hide in plain sight. It makes for a good drama but it’s impractical for opsec.”

    HBO Satoshi movie faces huge backlash

    The HBO documentary which promised to reveal the true identity of the enigmatic Bitcoin creator ultimately named an OG Bitcoin developer Peter Todd as Satoshi. Todd denied this on X, accusing the director of the film of putting his life in danger with this irresponsible step.

    Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus said that Todd cannot be Satoshi, adding that he believes that it was “Hal Finney and friends” who created digital gold. Overall, the global Bitcoin community reacted critically, showing their disapproval to the film and lack of any solid evidence about Todd allegedly being Satoshi Nakamoto.

    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

