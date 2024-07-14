Advertisement
AD

    Here's Why Ethereum's Buterin Is Getting 'Canceled'

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has attracted strong backlash within cryptocurrency community with seemingly innocuous take about air quality
    Sun, 14/07/2024 - 9:18
    Here's Why Ethereum's Buterin Is Getting 'Canceled'
    Cover image via youtu.be
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has joked about getting "canceled" on social media after speaking out about the importance of cleaning up indoor air.

    Advertisement

    "Me, early 2024: hmm I haven't been canceled for a while, maybe I should say something spicy and do another round… Me, Jul 2024: canceled for... trying not to get airborne diseases," Buterin added.

    On Saturday, the Canadian programmer attached a photo of himself wearing a face mask on a plane next to an air quality monitor that shows elevated levels of CO2.

    HOT Stories
    German Government Suddenly Sees 9,000% Increase in Bitcoin Holdings. There’s a Catch
    JP Morgan CEO Has Warning for Markets, Will Bitcoin Concur?
    '$1 Million BTC' Samson Mow Set to Bring Germany Back to Crypto
    21.87 Billion Cardano (ADA) in 24 Hours to Make All Difference

    Related
    Ethereum (ETH) Sets Major Staking Milestone: Details
    Wed, 07/10/2024 - 11:36
    Ethereum (ETH) Sets Major Staking Milestone: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    He has clarified that modern planes typically have relatively clear air due to ventilation and filtration, but those mechanisms typically tend to be turned off when the plane is on the ground.

    Buterin is concerned about a lot of various viruses that can potentially contaminate the air.

    "It's not the CO2 itself that's the (main) problem, rather it's a proxy way to measure that ∼7% the air I would be inhaling is air that has been breathed out by other people. 3000+ ppm means *lots* of various viruses," Buterin added in a post on the X social media network.

    Related
    Ethereum Records Major Bullish Sign Against Bitcoin
    Thu, 06/27/2024 - 06:21
    Ethereum Records Major Bullish Sign Against Bitcoin
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Buterin has long been focused on improving indoor air quality and air hygiene. With that being said, the reaction of the cryptocurrency community, which is teeming with anti-vaxxers and conspiracy theorists, was expectedly unhinged. Plenty of users half-jokingly stated that they were considering selling their Ether holdings in response to Buterin's post. Some also resorted to using ad hominem insults.

    "The delta between the minds behind crypto and the minds of crypto consumers is pretty awesome to behold," one social media user noted.

    Buterin is no stranger to controversial takes. In 2022, he attracted some backlash after arguing that synthetic wombs could potentially reduce gender inequality.

    #Ethereum News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image German Government Suddenly Sees 9,000% Increase in Bitcoin Holdings. There’s a Catch
    Jul 14, 2024 - 9:11
    German Government Suddenly Sees 9,000% Increase in Bitcoin Holdings. There’s a Catch
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image SHIB Can Easily Burn Zero in Week: Shiba Inu Executive
    Jul 14, 2024 - 9:11
    SHIB Can Easily Burn Zero in Week: Shiba Inu Executive
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Bitcoin Dominance Hits Record High Amid Market Sell-Off
    Jul 14, 2024 - 9:11
    Bitcoin Dominance Hits Record High Amid Market Sell-Off
    Dan BurginDan Burgin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    What is Cardano? The Ultimate Guide to Cardano Staking
    Shape the Future of Web3: Attend Malaysia Blockchain Night 2024
    CropBytes Ships Web3 PVP Battle Strategy Game in Just 7 Months
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Here's Why Ethereum's Buterin Is Getting 'Canceled'
    German Government Suddenly Sees 9,000% Increase in Bitcoin Holdings. There’s a Catch
    SHIB Can Easily Burn Zero in Week: Shiba Inu Executive
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD