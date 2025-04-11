Advertisement
    Here's What Kills Bitcoin (BTC): Peter Schiff

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Fri, 11/04/2025 - 10:53
    Peter Schiff believes major financial crisis might push Bitcoin to ground
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Peter Schiff, a long-time critic of Bitcoin, has once again issued an unpleasant statement for all BTC holders: “Bitcoin was born out of the financial crisis of 2008. Ironically, the financial crisis of 2025 will kill it."

    In addition to touching on the foundations of Bitcoin's existence, this statement makes a forecast about its grim future. The systemic flaws made public during the 2008 financial crisis served as a direct inspiration for the creation of Bitcoin in 2009. 

    Article image
    BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The Bitcoin whitepaper, which offered a decentralized peer-to-peer currency that is impervious to centralized manipulation, was published in response to the failure of major banks and the general mistrust of traditional finance. In this way, Bitcoin served as a protest against the fiat system's shortcomings. In 2025 economic tremors are once again affecting global markets. An international financial crisis is feared again due to interest rate volatility tightening credit requirements and geopolitical unrest.

    Schiff contends that this setting will be

    A stronger foundation than during previous corrections might be provided by institutional adoption regulatory frameworks and growing use cases. Technically speaking Bitcoin has recovered from recent lows and is now trading close to $82,000. With the help of robust buying volume and an RSI shift toward neutral territory, momentum is growing.

    But if market confidence does not improve, the rally may be capped by overhead resistance close to the 100-day and 200-day moving averages (at $85,000 and $87,800). It is unclear whether Bitcoin will be a victim or a hero of the 2025 crisis. There is no doubt, though, that it is up against one of the most significant tests of its life.

    #Bitcoin
