Here's How Trillions of SHIB are Spread Across Key Crypto Exchanges

Tue, 11/22/2022 - 15:59
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Location of trillions of SHIB becomes known after crypto exchanges disclose holdings
Here's How Trillions of SHIB are Spread Across Key Crypto Exchanges
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

CoinMarketCap, a cryptocurrency information portal, has published detailed reports on the reserves of major cryptocurrency exchanges. Particularly interesting was the data on crypto exchanges' reserves in SHIB, which turned out to be quite impressive.

It is important to clarify that only a handful of exchanges have published their reserve reports, and not all of them hold the Shiba Inu token.

Trillions of SHIB on centralized exchanges

Thus, Huobi holds the smallest known holdings of SHIB. Justin Sun's "newly adopted child" holds 1.43 trillion SHIB in reserves, the current equivalent of $12.3 million. SHIB's daily trading volume on Huobi, on the other hand, is only $570,700.

Related
One of Ethereum's (ETH) Biggest Buying Days Ends, Here's How Much Was Bought

From the exchanges that came out, it is known that KuCoin also holds SHIB in reserves, with a larger amount than Huobi. Thus, according to the data, KuCoin holds 4.24 trillion SHIB in reserves, which is equivalent to $36.56 million. The daily trading volume of SHIB is $2.92 million, and the exchange itself is the fifth largest market for Shiba Inu.

Finally, colossal figures for SHIB holdings were revealed by Binance. According to the report, 56.93 trillion SHIB are held in the black-and-yellow crypto giant's accounts, equivalent to almost half a million dollars and representing more than 10% of the entire available supply of Shiba Inu tokens. Binance is also the number one market for SHIB, with trading volume there exceeding $38.5 million - and that in stablecoins alone.

#Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Argentina's ARG Fan Crypto Plunges by 36% on First FIFA World Cup Sensation
11/22/2022 - 16:15
Argentina's ARG Fan Crypto Plunges by 36% on First FIFA World Cup Sensation
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Elon Musk Comments on What Truly Made FTX Fail
11/22/2022 - 15:59
Elon Musk Comments on What Truly Made FTX Fail
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Bloomberg Analyst Explains Key Difference Between Current Crypto Crisis and Mortgage Meltdown of 2008
11/22/2022 - 15:38
Bloomberg Analyst Explains Key Difference Between Current Crypto Crisis and Mortgage Meltdown of 2008
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya