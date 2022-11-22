SHIB and DOGE Price Analysis for November 22

The market keeps going down except for XRP and MATIC, which have returned to the green zone.
DOGE/USD
The rate of DOGE has declined by almost 2% over the last 24 hours.
DOGE keeps trading near the support level at $0.07053. If the candle closes near it, the drop may continue up to the test of the next zone around $0.065.
If buyers want to seize the initiative, they need to fix above the $0.08 mark.
DOGE is trading at $0.07466 at press time.
SHIB/USD
SHIB is more of a loser than DOGE, falling by 3.74%.
On the daily time frame, SHIB is also trading near its support level at $0.00000829. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, the drop to $0.000008 may continue tomorrow. In addition, the volume remains low, confirming buyers' weakness.
SHIB is trading at $0.00000838 at press time.