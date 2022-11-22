Original U.Today article

SHIB and DOGE Price Analysis for November 22

Denys Serhiichuk
Can meme coins rise against market fall?
SHIB and DOGE Price Analysis for November 22
The market keeps going down except for XRP and MATIC, which have returned to the green zone.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has declined by almost 2% over the last 24 hours.

DOGE/USD chart by TradingView

DOGE keeps trading near the support level at $0.07053. If the candle closes near it, the drop may continue up to the test of the next zone around $0.065.

If buyers want to seize the initiative, they need to fix above the $0.08 mark.

DOGE is trading at $0.07466 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB is more of a loser than DOGE, falling by 3.74%.

SHIB/USD chart by Trading View

On the daily time frame, SHIB is also trading near its support level at $0.00000829. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, the drop to $0.000008 may continue tomorrow. In addition, the volume remains low, confirming buyers' weakness.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000838 at press time.

