SHIB and DOGE Price Analysis for November 22

The market keeps going down except for XRP and MATIC, which have returned to the green zone.

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has declined by almost 2% over the last 24 hours.

DOGE keeps trading near the support level at $0.07053. If the candle closes near it, the drop may continue up to the test of the next zone around $0.065.

If buyers want to seize the initiative, they need to fix above the $0.08 mark.

DOGE is trading at $0.07466 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB is more of a loser than DOGE, falling by 3.74%.

On the daily time frame, SHIB is also trading near its support level at $0.00000829. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, the drop to $0.000008 may continue tomorrow. In addition, the volume remains low, confirming buyers' weakness.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000838 at press time.