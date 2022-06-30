Here's How This Crypto Winter Will Influence Crypto Community: Dogecoin Co-Founder

News
Thu, 06/30/2022 - 13:16
article image
Yuri Molchan
One of DOGE founders believes that current bear market may improve community's view of crypto space
Here's How This Crypto Winter Will Influence Crypto Community: Dogecoin Co-Founder
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Billy Markus, the IT engineer who founded Dogecoin as a parody on Bitcoin with Jackson Palmer in 2013, has taken to Twitter to comment on the current bear market in the crypto space and opined on how it may impact the way the community sees it.

He has referred to a "crypto winter," apparently believing that it may last for a long time and will not be over this year as some in the crypto space hope.

"People begin to understand crypto"

Markus tweeted somewhat sarcastically that it is only during crypto winters that people "actually start to understand what crypto is." He added that these "realizations" are always basic knowledge like the fact that Bitcoin is easily traceable, that exchanges are centralized and unsafe, etc.

Related
SEC Is Discriminating Against Grayscale: CEO on Suing SEC

"Getting a more rational view of the space"

He also believes that once people have stopped being affected by "extreme greed" for crypto gains, they tend to have a more rational picture of the crypto space in their heads. However, they often turn from "extreme irrational belief" to "extreme irrational hatred."

Previously, Billy Markus tweeted that he believes the current bear market will last roughly four years.

#Dogecoin News #Cryptocurrency influencer
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image FTX Is Buying Fallen Unicorn BlockFi for Mere Pennies: Report
06/30/2022 - 18:18
FTX Is Buying Fallen Unicorn BlockFi for Mere Pennies: Report
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Three Arrows Capital to Be Liquidated, LUNC and USTC Show Double-Digit Growth, Jed McCaleb May Run out of XRP Next Week: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
06/30/2022 - 16:31
Three Arrows Capital to Be Liquidated, LUNC and USTC Show Double-Digit Growth, Jed McCaleb May Run out of XRP Next Week: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image SHIB Surges 3% in Last 24 Hours, Least Affected Token in Top 100: CoinMarketCap
06/30/2022 - 16:16
SHIB Surges 3% in Last 24 Hours, Least Affected Token in Top 100: CoinMarketCap
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev