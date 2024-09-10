    Here's How Much BTC Elon Musk's SpaceX Owns: Details

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    SpaceX has celebrated major milestone, triggering reaction in crypto community
    Tue, 10/09/2024 - 16:20
    
    Blockchain analytics platform Arkham Intelligence recently highlighted an intriguing perspective on Elon Musk-owned SpaceX. This comes as the aerospace tech giant celebrated a major milestone, launching four astronauts to attempt the world’s first private spacewalk.

    Today, SpaceX’s latest mission — a daring and risky trek into Earth’s Van Allen radiation belts by a four-person civilian crew to conduct the first commercial spacewalk —  took flight. The mission, dubbed Polaris Dawn, launched at 5:23 a.m. ET.

    While SpaceX is primarily recognized for its ambitious space missions and cutting-edge technology, the company is likewise bullish on Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market cap, owning substantial BTC holdings.

    
    According to Arkham Intelligence, SpaceX’s Bitcoin holdings are worth nearly $500 million, indicating its bullish stance on the leading cryptocurrency.

    "But did you know that SpaceX isn’t just bullish on Space? They're also bullish on BTC, with almost $500 million in holdings," Arkham Intelligence said in its tweet.

    SpaceX's Bitcoin holdings

    Billionaire Elon Musk stated previously that SpaceX owned some Bitcoin. In 2021, at "The B Word" online conference, Elon Musk said that his aerospace tech company, SpaceX, had invested in Bitcoin.

    "I do own Bitcoin, Tesla owns Bitcoin, SpaceX owns Bitcoin," Musk stated, adding that he also owns Ethereum and Dogecoin. Musk did not reveal how much he or his firms have invested, but he did state that he owns substantially more Bitcoin than Dogecoin or Ethereum.

    However, the size of the spacecraft manufacturer’s BTC investment remained unknown until Arkham Intelligence published its discovery in March 2024.

    While Musk-owned companies own sizable Bitcoin holdings, the actual amount remains an open question.

    
