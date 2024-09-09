    Elon Musk Stuns Dogecoin Community With Epic DOGE Post

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    This tweet quickly picked up by Dogecoin community
    Mon, 9/09/2024 - 13:19
    Elon Musk Stuns Dogecoin Community With Epic DOGE Post
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Over the weekend, Tesla CEO Elon Musk captured the attention of the Dogecoin community with a tweet indirectly alluding to Dogecoin. Musk tweeted, "Department of Government Efficiency," which can be conveniently abbreviated to "DOGE." This tweet was quickly spotted by the Dogecoin community.

    Advertisement

    Dogecoin's graphic designer, known as "Dogedesigner" on X, seized the moment to create a meme referencing Musk's tweet. An image that bore a photoshopped meme of Musk from the movie "The Lion King," which shows Musk as Rafiki, the old baboon holding up Simba, which symbolizes Dogecoin here, alongside the acronym DOGE, was shared by the Dogecoin designer.

    Related
    Elon Musk New DOGE Post Excites Dogecoin Community
    Sat, 09/07/2024 - 16:45
    Elon Musk New DOGE Post Excites Dogecoin Community
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Shares Big 'Money Lesson' from His Popular Book
    Tokyo Electric Power Subsidiary Now Mining Bitcoin
    XRP Enters Enormous Uptrend, Toncoin (TON) on Verge of $6 Recovery? This Ethereum (ETH) Move is Paramount
    XRP Ready for “Huge Squeeze” Against Bitcoin, Top Trader Says

    The meme cleverly played on the idea of Musk's tweet about the "Department of Government Efficiency," being abbreviated to DOGE, and the broader Dogecoin community's lighthearted approach to the tweet.

    Advertisement

    In 2021, Musk initially shared this meme, with "The Lion King" as its theme, something the "Dogedesigner" brought back to life.

    The meme from the Dogecoin designer quickly caught Musk’s attention, prompting a playful response from the billionaire. Musk responded, saying, "Naturally, our official mascot will be the Doge," reinforcing his connection to the famed Shiba Inu dog that embodies Dogecoin.

    Dogecoin price action

    At the time of writing, DOGE was up 2.2% in the last 24 hours to $0.097. On Sept. 6, Dogecoin bounced off the $0.089 support and has continued to advance, with the cryptocurrency on course for its third straight day of gains.  

    Related
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Cofounder Reacts to Market Sell-off: Details
    Wed, 09/04/2024 - 16:29
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Cofounder Reacts to Market Sell-off: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    To signify a return, buyers must push the price above the downtrend line and keep it there. Dogecoin may then rise to $0.14, signaling the start of a potential uptrend. If this level is crossed, the rally may reach $0.18.

    Bears, on the other hand, will attempt to enhance their position by driving the price below $0.09. If they can pull it off, it will herald the return of the bears. Dogecoin may fall below $0.08, and then to the support line of the falling wedge pattern.

    #Elon Musk #Dogecoin News #Cryptocurrency influencer
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 9, 2024 - 12:40
    Solana Skyrockets in Inflows as Bitcoin Bleeds With $643 Million Outflows
    News
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    Title news
    News
    Sep 9, 2024 - 12:14
    Scam Alert: Hackers Burn Tokens In Wallets, Here's How to Avoid It
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Transforming CX: Discover What’s Next at the World CX Summit and Awards
    Coinfest Asia 2024 Surpasses Records, Aims Higher for 2025
    Bitunix Enters Top 15 on CoinGecko Rankings, Achieving Milestone in the First Week of September 2024
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Elon Musk Stuns Dogecoin Community With Epic DOGE Post
    Solana Skyrockets in Inflows as Bitcoin Bleeds With $643 Million Outflows
    Scam Alert: Hackers Burn Tokens In Wallets, Here's How to Avoid It
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD