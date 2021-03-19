SpaceX Has Bitcoin on Its Balance Sheet: Anthony Scaramucci

Anthony Scaramucci claims that SpaceX owns Bitcoin on its balance sheet
SpaceX Has Bitcoin on Its Balance Sheet: Anthony Scaramucci
SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci has dropped a bombshell on Twitter, claiming that Elon Musk's aerospace manufacturer SpaceX now owns Bitcoin on its balance sheet: 

Elon Musk didn’t stop with Tesla. I understand that SpaceX owns Bitcoin on its balance sheet.

Scaramucci claims that the second-richest person on the planet currency has $5 billion worth of Bitcoin, which includes his personal holdings.  

We can only speculate about whether or not SpaceX actually got into Bitcoin since it's not a public company, meaning that it wouldn't report its purchase to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. 

As reported by U.Today, Tesla disclosed $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin on its balance sheet in an SEC filing dated Feb. 8. Its massive BTC purchase is already more profitable than the e-car giant's whole year of car sales. 

Scaramucci expects Bitcoin to topple the $100,000 mark by the end of 2021.  

