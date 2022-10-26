Here's How Bitcoin May Reach $24,000, Analyst Explains

Analyst opines on what may help Bitcoin finally jump to $24,000 level

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Analyst Ali Martinez has shared a chart, showing how Bitcoin may be propelled toward the $24,000 price line from the current $20,658 level.

"Bitcoin is gaining strength," "an upswing to $24,000" may occur

Ali Martinez believes that Bitcoin is becoming stronger at the moment, analyzing a BTC chart, as the weekly BTC RSI has moved up above 37.

Once a "sustained move" above the 21-week moving average takes place, this may lead to a rise to the 200-week MA at the $24,000 level, Ali believes.

#Bitcoin | The TD Sequential buy signals appear to have been validated.



With the weekly $BTC RSI moving above 37, it looks like #BTC is gaining strength. A sustained move above the 21-week MA could trigger an upswing to the 200-week MA at $24,000. https://t.co/eYBb7oDRTP pic.twitter.com/fsO0hRzwY0 — Ali (@ali_charts) October 26, 2022

As reported by U.Today earlier this week, prominent trader Scott Redler tweeted that it is time for the largest digital currency on the market to surge a little higher.

Ads

Bitcoin may stay in $17,600-$25,000 range

According to Bloomberg, a recently conducted MLIV Pulse survey shows that investors expect Bitcoin to continue trading in the range between $17,600 and $25,000 this year. Besides, they believe that the recent investigations of the SEC against several crypto platforms, two of which have gone bankrupt — Celsius, Three Arrows Capital and Yuga Labs — would have a positive effect on the crypto space as a whole.

Respondents believe that the space will become safer and generally "better off" with a larger amount of regulation added to it.