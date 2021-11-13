lumenswap_lottery
lumenswap_lottery

New Bitcoin ETF to Be Listed on November 16

News
Sat, 11/13/2021 - 14:42
article image
Arman Shirinyan
The cryptocurrency market welcomes new exchange-traded fund by VanEck
New Bitcoin ETF to Be Listed on November 16
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The Securities and Exchange Commission of the United States has approved the listing of the new Bitcoin futures-based exchange-traded fund with the ticker XBTF.

The new Bitcoin futures ETF will begin trading on the CBOE BZX Exchange on Nov. 16, under the name VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF.

Previously, the SEC did not approve VanEck's spot Bitcoin ETF due to the unclear regulations of the decentralized cryptocurrency market, which creates additional risks for U.S. investors.

Related
BREAKING: SEC Rejects Spot Bitcoin ETF

XBTF will not be the first Exchange-Traded Product related to Bitcoin; the ProShares BITO that started trading on Oct. 19 was the first fund for U.S. investors. The release of the ETF was kindly welcomed by an industry that received an additional $1.2 billion of inflows on the first week of ETF trading.

The second product from Valkyrie has been trading under the BTF ticker since Oct. 22nd, when the spot Bitcoin pair was trading at around $60,720.

Futures-based Bitcoin ETFs still remain the only possible solutions for cryptocurrency market exposure for institutional investors in the U.S.

article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Chinese Cryptocurrency Mining Ban Might Be Tied to Arrest of This Person
11/13/2021 - 14:53
Chinese Cryptocurrency Mining Ban Might Be Tied to Arrest of This Person
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image New Bitcoin ETF to Be Listed on November 16
11/13/2021 - 14:42
New Bitcoin ETF to Be Listed on November 16
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Shiba Inu Passes New Record of 970,000 Holders
11/13/2021 - 14:31
Shiba Inu Passes New Record of 970,000 Holders
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan