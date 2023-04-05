Half Billion USD in Bitcoin Moved By Anon Whale, Data Suggests Their Real Name

Close to 18,000 BTC has been shoveled by an anonymous wallet but there is a guess who it could be

According to the data shared by @BtcBlockBot crypto tracker, an astounding lump of Bitcoin, containing 17,769 BTC, has been moved a few hours ago. The transaction is worth roughly $499 million and it was made in block 784,060, the tweet says.

The tweet also says that it was sent from an unknown address, however, adding that it could be a Binance wallet. In this case, this was likely an internal transaction.

Whale alert! 🐋 Someone (possibly https://t.co/3ak2GkxPZ7) moved 17,769 BTC ($499M) in block 784,060 https://t.co/2m2E2aDr0B — Bitcoin Block Bot (@BtcBlockBot) April 5, 2023

As reported by U.Today recently, large movements of meme token DOGE were also made between Binance wallets on Tuesday – slightly under half a billion coins.

Earlier today, according to @DogeWhaleAlert shoveled some more lumps of Dogecoin internally, approximately 730 million DOGE.

At the time of this writing, Bitcoin is trading slightly above $28,000. However many analysts and influencers on Crypto Twitter believe that it is targeting the $30,000 level.

Michael van der Poppe believes that should BTC break above that target, altcoins will also begin to grow. David Gokhshtein and crypto YouTuber BitBoy have also said in their tweets that they expect the flagship cryptocurrency to make that breakout soon enough.

#Bitcoin looks eager to break the crucial barrier at $30K, while #altcoins are also waking up.



If #Bitcoin makes that breakout, we'll probably see significant breakout across the board on altcoins as confidence comes back in the markets. — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) April 5, 2023

While Bitcoin is still trading at a discount, MicroStrategy has purchased another 1,045 BTC at the price of $28,016 for $29.3 million. Now, the business software giant holds 140,000 Bitcoins in total, worth approximately $4.17 billion.