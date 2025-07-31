14,730,000,000,000 Shiba Inu in 24 Hours, New Milestone in View

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The Shiba Inu (SHIB) meme coin has experienced a slight surge in open interest as it exhibits bullish performance. In just 24 hours, Shiba Inu investors committed 14.73 trillion SHIB tokens in open interest, demonstrating their bullishness on the future potential of the meme coin.

Advertisement

Why Shiba Inu investors are bullish

According to CoinGlass data, Shiba Inu open interest spiked to 14.73 trillion SHIB over the past 24 hours. In fiat terms, this translates to about $190.3 million, according to the current market price.

For context, open interest refers to the sum of unsettled active futures contracts that investors have committed to SHIB.

Hence, massive investment in SHIB suggests confidence from investors. This suggests they may be anticipating a significant price rally in the next few days.

Notably, the positive trend on the futures market quickly reflected in the SHIB price. As of press time, the Shiba Inu price was hovering at around $0.00001292, marking a 1.5% increase over the previous day.

Despite the daily surge, the trading volume decreased slightly by 1.6% to $225.6 million. Still, the second-largest meme coin appears set for more rallies, considering its monthly surge of 14.6%.

SHIB eyes new milestone

Note that the current bullish momentum is supported by capital rotation from Bitcoin (BTC) into the altcoin sector. Bitcoin has recovered to the $118,000 level, rallying by 0.52% over the previous day.

Top altcoins, including Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Binance Coin (BNB), Solana (SOL) and Shiba Inu, also rose in tandem with Bitcoin.