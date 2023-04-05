Breaking: MicroStrategy Acquires Another 1,045 Bitcoins, Bringing Total Holdings to 140,000

MicroStrategy further solidified its position as one of largest corporate holders of Bitcoin with its recent acquisition of 1,045 Bitcoins at cost of approximately $29.3 million

On Wednesday, business intelligence firm MicroStrategy announced that it had bought an additional 1,045 Bitcoins for a total purchase price of roughly $29.3 million.

According to a recent filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the new acquisition was made between March 24 and April 4 at an average price of $28,016 per coin.

This most recent haul brings the company's Bitcoin vault to an astounding 140,000 coins.

Those coins were acquired at an aggregate purchase price of approximately $4.17 billion. The company's average purchase price now stands at $29,803 per Bitcoin.

The bellwether cryptocurrency is currently trading at $28,564 on the Bitstamp exchange, which means that MicroStrategy is yet to break even after facing massive losses in 2022 due to the bear market.

As reported by U.Today, the company also announced a $150 million Bitcoin purchase in late March.

MicroStrategy has been a key player in the corporate adoption of the flagship cryptocurrency, with its initial investment in the cryptocurrency in August 2020.

Since then, the company has continued to expand its Bitcoin holdings, making it the largest corporate holder of digital assets.