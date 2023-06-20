Gucci x BAYC Collab: Major Update Emerges, Here's What Should Be Known

In a significant development, the renowned fashion brand Gucci has partnered with Yuga Labs' metaverse "Otherside" to introduce a highly anticipated collaboration that is sure to captivate both art and fashion enthusiasts. At the center of this partnership lies the exclusive KodaPendant, an Otherside relic that seamlessly merges the digital and physical realms.

Excitement surrounding this collaboration peaked when Othersidemeta, the official Twitter account of Yuga Labs' metaverse, made a crucial announcement. According to a recent tweet, a snapshot of KodaPendant holders will take place at 10:00 a.m. (ET) on June 21, 2023. It is important to note that NFTs purchased after the snapshot will not entitle holders to claim a physical version of the pendant.

Heads up, Voyagers: The snapshot of KodaPendant holders will occur at 10AM ET on June 21st, 2023. Any KodaPendant NFTs purchased after the snapshot WILL NOT be able to claim a physical version. More details regarding the claim can be found in the thread below. https://t.co/MbUtok2oXn — Othersidemeta (@OthersideMeta) June 20, 2023

Limited to a mere 3,333 pieces, the Gucci KodaPendant represents a noteworthy milestone in Gucci's exploration of the Web3 space. This innovative creation serves as a remarkable blend of cutting-edge technology and high-end fashion, embodying the marriage between the virtual and tangible worlds. The item owners can expect an immersive experience as it transforms into a metadata upgrade for Koda or Vessel NFT holders.

As the countdown begins to the snapshot, enthusiasm and curiosity continue to mount. Announced back in April, the collaboration between Gucci and Yuga Labs serves as a testament to the ever-evolving intersection of art and fashion.