Nike's NFT Air Force 1 Will Be Officially Released in Real Life

Sun, 03/19/2023 - 11:21
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
RTFKT and Nike Air Force 1 NFT collab designed by Takashi Murakami to be officially released in physical form
NFT Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, created in collaboration with digital art design studio RTFKT, are to be released in physical form and will even be available for purchase, the studio's official Twitter announced. A forging event, as such an event is called, will take place from April 24 to May 8 on RTFKT's official website, and only owners of items from this NFT collection will be able to take part.

Forge the Future 4.24.23 🧬👟https://t.co/bnA9zuWSTJ pic.twitter.com/a8xZN7HgPC

— RTFKT (@RTFKT) March 18, 2023

Adding to the exclusivity of the collaboration is the fact that it was developed with input from the internationally renowned Japanese artist Takashi Murakami. In particular, the sneakers are an offshoot of the main NFT collection CloneX launched by the artist and RTFKT in 2021, which has almost instantly become one of the hottest on the market.

In order to become the owner of one of the pairs, you must initially buy NFTs of the desired coloring, of which there are 10 in total, then redeem your tokens in exchange for a real pair when the event occurs, paying a gas fee as well. In doing so, a new token will be minted in exchange for the redeemed NFT, to which a real pair can then be linked. The sneakers themselves are promised to be produced and delivered to owners by the fourth quarter of 2023.

article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

