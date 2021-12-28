Grichka Bogdanoff, Main Character From "He Bought?" Crypto Meme, Dies at Age 72

Character from one of the most famous memes in the industry and famed French science fiction TV host dies at age 72

One of the Bogdanoff twins, Grégoire Yourévitch Ostasenko-Bogdanoff, has died at the age of 72, according to the scientists' agent and Huffingtonpost France .

According to a family letter shared by his agent, Grichka Bogdanoff passed away surrounded by his family and loved ones. The famous scientist became popular in France after the first airing of the Temps X TV show, which was one of the first science fiction programs in the country.

The crypto community has offered its support of the Bogdanoff twins ever since the creation of the "He bought?" meme, which became extremely popular after 2018's cryptocurrency market correction.

The video meme was created by the Bizonacci content creator and has become famous for creating humorous crypto and trading-related memes based on stories from the "Business and Finance" board on 4chan.

According to the series of comic videos, the Bogdanoff twins are the ones who manage the whole global financial system and manipulate both the crypto and traditional markets. Other characters, in addition to Grichka and Igor Bogdanoff, are also presented in the series. While the famous "He Bought? Dump It" picture contains Igor Bogdanoff only, Grichka also appeared in the crypto-themed videos.

Previously, the Bogdanoff twins stated that they helped Satoshi Nakamoto himself to invent Bitcoin by participating in the creation of the digital currencies' source code. But the statement has been seen as part of a joke related to the twins' popularity in the cryptocurrency industry.

The cryptocurrency and digital assets community, in general, have already expressed their condolences to Bogdanoff's family and to his brother, Igor Bogdanoff.