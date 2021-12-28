Shiba Inu Whale That Holds $1.3 Billion Worth of Tokens Lost 45% of His Portfolio

While some people follow whales to make a profit, this one is clearly lost

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The Ethereum network whale that currently holds $1.3 billion worth of Shib is clearly not the best investor among the 1,000 largest Ethereum wallets due to losing $3 billion in less than a month, according to the wallet performance statistics on WhaleStats tracking service.

"Light" wallet performance

According to the performance graph, the wallet's value went from $7 billion at the beginning of December and is now at $4 billion. The main source of losses is, unfortunately, the Shiba Inu token, which is now trading at a 58% loss compared to its ATH.

But since whales' holdings have dropped by 45% since the beginning of December, Shiba Inu should be responsible for only half of it since the token has traded at a 22% loss since the beginning of the month.

Other tokens that could have negatively impacted the whale's portfolio are Ethereum and Mana, which lost 30% in all. By adding up the losses from SHIB token, we would get a 52% unrealized loss from the three positions. Since the address is constantly sending and receiving different tokens, the tracking process is getting more complex.

What does the top-tier wallet hold today?

According to the wallet page on WhaleStats, "Light" is still holding 35% of his portfolio in Shiba Inu token while Ethereum is in second place with 17% portfolio dominance. Both large positions are currently trading with a loss. The only "positive" holding on the whale's balance sheet is Matic, with a 5.2% positive price change in the last 24 hours.

Tokens and coins like Enjin, Sand, Mana and Wrapped BTC are, unfortunately for the whale, showing negative performance, with an average 1.5% loss in the last 24 hours.