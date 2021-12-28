Institutions Likely to Invest More in Bitcoin and Crypto Companies in 2022: Genesis's Noelle Acheson

News
Tue, 12/28/2021 - 13:55
article image
Yuri Molchan
Noelle Acheson from Genesis expects financial institutions to accelerate their investments in both crypto assets and crypto companies next year
Institutions Likely to Invest More in Bitcoin and Crypto Companies in 2022: Genesis's Noelle Acheson
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

While talking to cohost of CNBC's Squawk Box Joe Kernen, head of market insights at Genesis Global Trading, Noelle Acheson, shared her forecast regarding institutional investments into the crypto industry in the upcoming year of 2022.

It looks like she expects these investments to see a significant boost.

"Strong signs of institutional investments accelerating in 2022"

While discussing the prospects of the crypto space for the approaching year of 2022, veteran CNBC anchor Joe Kernen asked what areas in the crypto space it is worth watching closely. As an example, he named Bitcoin ETFs, institutional adoption of Bitcoin, regulatory adjustments and more.

Noelle Acheson stated that, this year, she expects the continuation of institutional growth in the crypto space to be as it has been already in this astonishing year. And in 2022, Acheson believes, it is only going to accelerate.

Related
I Like Crypto, Alibaba's Executive Vice Chairman Says

Investing in risky and high-return crypto

When talking about "institutional growth," the expert of Genesis mentioned both direct token investment and investment in companies that work in the cryptocurrency space that build its infrastructure. She mentioned that 2021 has seen 40 companies turn into unicorns, presumably in the crypto space.

Aside from that, according to Acheson, financial institutions seem to be eager to diversify their crypto portfolio and go for other crypto tokens, aside from Bitcoin, even those considered risky but higher-return ones.

This is happening despite the fact that a year ago, Bitcoin was the only crypto that institutions were interested in. This year, they are investing in the altcoin trusts of Grayscale and buy such promising altcoins as Solana (SOL) and Terra (LUNA).

Barry Silbert's Foundry becomes biggest global BTC miner

Noelle Acheson focused on the migration of Bitcoin miners from China to other countries this year. A lot of them went to the USA, she stressed. This would give mining companies more advantages, according to Acheson, including access to renewable energy sources and to more financing from banks, institutional investors and even from pulling an IPO.

In related news, earlier today, the Twitter account of Chinese news outlet 8BTC news published data provided by BTC.com. It says that the Foundry mining company, belonging to Barry Silbert's Digital Currency Group, has become the largest Bitcoin mining pool globally that produced 29515.75 PH/s of the Bitcoin hashrate.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Nearly $262 Million ETH Moves to Binance as Ethereum Dips Beneath $4,000
12/28/2021 - 14:55
Nearly $262 Million ETH Moves to Binance as Ethereum Dips Beneath $4,000
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Former SpaceX Intern Continues to Insist That Elon Musk Created Bitcoin
12/28/2021 - 14:41
Former SpaceX Intern Continues to Insist That Elon Musk Created Bitcoin
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Shiba Inu Whale That Holds $1.3 Billion Worth of Tokens Lost 45% of His Portfolio
12/28/2021 - 14:16
Shiba Inu Whale That Holds $1.3 Billion Worth of Tokens Lost 45% of His Portfolio
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan