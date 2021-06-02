BREAKING: Google to Let Crypto Exchanges and Wallets Target U.S. Users

Google also won't allow advertising DeFi protocols as part of its revamped ad policy

Starting from Aug. 3, Google will allow advertisers offering cryptocurrency exchanges and wallets to target U.S. users. They will have to meet a set of requirements outlined by the search giant:

Be duly registered with: (a) FinCEN as a Money Services Business and with at least one state as a money transmitter; or

(b) a federal or state chartered bank entity.

Comply with relevant legal requirements, including any local legal requirements, whether at a state or federal level.

Ensure their ads and landing pages comply with all Google Ads policies

At the same time, Google is upholding its ban on promoting initial coin offerings while adding that advertising decentralized finance protocols is also prohibited.

In addition, the search giant won't accept ads that promote investment advice, trading signals or compare different cryptocurrency issuers.

The Alphabet Inc. subsidiary announced its ban on crypto ads back in March 2018, which included initial coin offerings, exchanges, wallets, and other types of services related to the industry.

In September 2018, it resumed accepting some crypto-related ads, allowing regulated trading platforms to purchase them in the U.S. and Japan.