Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    Key Fed Prediction Made by Goldman Sachs, Bullish for Crypto?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Mon, 31/03/2025 - 12:52
    This prediction might have significant implications for cryptocurrencies
    Advertisement
    Key Fed Prediction Made by Goldman Sachs, Bullish for Crypto?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    A prediction from Goldman Sachs regarding Federal Reserve policy could have major implications for the crypto market.

    Advertisement

    According to Wu Blockchain, who cited WSJ economist Nick Timiraos, Goldman Sachs has revised its inflation outlook, expecting the core PCE (Personal Consumption Expenditures) index to rise to 3.5% this year, up from its previous estimate of 3.0%. To offset the potential hit on growth and employment, Goldman Sachs expects the Fed to cut interest rates three times in the second half of 2024. This shoots above the Fed's projected rate cuts and the market's expectations.

    During its March meeting, the Federal Reserve held the line on benchmark interest rates as it had since December but hinted that further reductions were likely later this year. Fed officials outlined their projections for the year ahead and said they expect another combined half-percentage point of rate cuts in 2025, implying two rate cuts this year.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Federal Reserve: Crypto Reacts to Fed's Crucial Market Comments
    Thu, 07/18/2024 - 12:18
    Federal Reserve: Crypto Reacts to Fed's Crucial Market Comments
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    It would be a busy week on the data front, with several key labor market reports likely to be released. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is also slated to give a speech on Friday, which markets will closely follow.

    What this means for crypto

    While macroeconomic uncertainty remains, Goldman Sachs’ prediction of three rate cuts could be a positive signal for cryptocurrencies, potentially supporting price gains in the coming months.

    Related
    Goldman Sachs Boss Says Bitcoin Doesn't Threaten US Dollar
    Wed, 01/22/2025 - 18:53
    Goldman Sachs Boss Says Bitcoin Doesn't Threaten US Dollar
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Historically, rate cuts have boosted risk assets such as cryptocurrencies. Lower borrowing costs could drive more capital into the crypto market, increasing buying pressure. In the short term, analysts expect macroeconomic triggers to influence the market without a crypto-specific catalyst.

    At the time of writing, Bitcoin was down 1.81% in the previous 24 hours to $81,985 during early Asian-market hours on Monday, as the weekend dip saw major tokens lose momentum after last week's brief surge.

    XRP and Cardano's ADA topped losses among majors, dropping over 7% in the last 24 hours, while Solana's SOL, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Ethereum (ETH) fell 2% to 3%.

    #Federal Reserve

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 31, 2025 - 12:47
    Litecoin (LTC) Decouples From Bitcoin in Key Metric: Details
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Mar 31, 2025 - 12:02
    Breaking: Strategy Buys Nearly $2 Billion Worth of Bitcoin
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Arcium’s ‘Encrypted Ecosystem’ Established To Accelerate Private Computation
    BloFin Becomes Title Sponsor of TOKEN2049 Dubai and Hosts the Inaugural Whale’s Rave: Arcadia Afterparty
    Aster Emerges: Astherus Rebrands to Lead Decentralized Perpetual Trading
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Arcium’s ‘Encrypted Ecosystem’ Established To Accelerate Private Computation
    BloFin Becomes Title Sponsor of TOKEN2049 Dubai and Hosts the Inaugural Whale’s Rave: Arcadia Afterparty
    Aster Emerges: Astherus Rebrands to Lead Decentralized Perpetual Trading
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Key Fed Prediction Made by Goldman Sachs, Bullish for Crypto?
    Litecoin (LTC) Decouples From Bitcoin in Key Metric: Details
    Breaking: Strategy Buys Nearly $2 Billion Worth of Bitcoin
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD