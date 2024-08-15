    Gold Crashes, Bitcoin Rockets, And Peter Schiff Is Not Happy About It

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Crypto hater Peter Schiff sounds 'anti-gold' alarm as Bitcoin price skyrockets
    Thu, 15/08/2024 - 15:57
    Gold Crashes, Bitcoin Rockets, And Peter Schiff Is Not Happy About It
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Gold prices fell sharply yesterday as investors reacted, as expected, to the latest U.S. inflation data, which came in below expectations.

    Advertisement

    Gold is traditionally seen as a safe-haven asset in volatile economic times and tends to rise when inflation rises. However, the latest CPI data has changed market sentiment, and many market participants now believe that the Federal Reserve may cut interest rates. This has made gold less attractive, leading to a sharp sell-off.

    Related
    '$1 Million Bitcoin' Advocate Samson Mow Confirms No 10,000 BTC Dump by US
    Thu, 08/15/2024 - 09:30
    '$1 Million Bitcoin' Advocate Samson Mow Confirms No 10,000 BTC Dump by US
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    XRP $3 Billion Drop: What Happened With Volume?
    '$1 Million Bitcoin' Advocate Samson Mow Confirms No 10,000 BTC Dump by US
    Ethereum’s Vitalik Makes Major ETH Transfer to Kraken
    Hidden Dogecoin (DOGE) Cross Happening, Bitcoin's (BTC) Path to $70,000, Ethereum (ETH) to Face Bearish Wedge?

    On the other hand, Bitcoin (BTC) and other riskier assets rose sharply in response to the same data. Cryptocurrency is generally seen as a more speculative investment and tends to do well during periods of economic optimism. 

    Article image
    BTC to USD by CoinMarketCap

    Anti-gold

    Peter Schiff, prominent supporter of gold, said he was unhappy with the way the market reacted. He believes that investors have misread the inflation data, which as he says led to an unwarranted sell-off in the precious metal. 

    However, Schiff has always said that gold is a more stable store of value than Bitcoin, which he believes is just a "bubble."

    Related
    Bitcoin ETF on Warren Buffett's Radar? Nate Geraci Says Bring It On
    Thu, 08/15/2024 - 13:00
    Bitcoin ETF on Warren Buffett's Radar? Nate Geraci Says Bring It On
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    In addition, the crypto skeptic found reason to rejoice, stating that the rise of BTC against the backdrop of metal's decline in current conditions proves once again that cryptocurrency is the anti-gold, not gold 2.0, as many claim.

    Gold or anti-gold, the cryptocurrency rally shows how the market feels right now, as investors turn their attention to assets that could benefit from potential interest rate cuts and an improving economic outlook.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #Bitcoin Price
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Aug 15, 2024 - 15:53
    XRP Prediction for August 15
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Title news
    News
    Aug 15, 2024 - 15:49
    Japanese Financial Giant SBI Spotlights Ripple Strategic Partnership
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Poodlana Raises $300k in a Day: Exchange Listings Tomorrow
    ELFi Protocol, a DEX Derivatives Platform, Officially Launched with a $100,000 Airdrop Event
    iAgent Protocol Unveils Revolutionary Human-Trained AI-Agent from Visual Data
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Gold Crashes, Bitcoin Rockets, And Peter Schiff Is Not Happy About It
    XRP Prediction for August 15
    Japanese Financial Giant SBI Spotlights Ripple Strategic Partnership
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD