Gold Crashes, Bitcoin Rockets, And Peter Schiff Is Not Happy About It

Gold prices fell sharply yesterday as investors reacted, as expected, to the latest U.S. inflation data, which came in below expectations.

Advertisement

Gold is traditionally seen as a safe-haven asset in volatile economic times and tends to rise when inflation rises. However, the latest CPI data has changed market sentiment, and many market participants now believe that the Federal Reserve may cut interest rates. This has made gold less attractive, leading to a sharp sell-off.

On the other hand, Bitcoin (BTC) and other riskier assets rose sharply in response to the same data. Cryptocurrency is generally seen as a more speculative investment and tends to do well during periods of economic optimism.

BTC to USD by CoinMarketCap

Anti-gold

Peter Schiff, prominent supporter of gold, said he was unhappy with the way the market reacted. He believes that investors have misread the inflation data, which as he says led to an unwarranted sell-off in the precious metal.

However, Schiff has always said that gold is a more stable store of value than Bitcoin, which he believes is just a "bubble."

In addition, the crypto skeptic found reason to rejoice, stating that the rise of BTC against the backdrop of metal's decline in current conditions proves once again that cryptocurrency is the anti-gold, not gold 2.0, as many claim.

Bitcoin is again proving to be digital anti-#gold. Investors incorrectly perceived today's economic data as reflecting a stronger economy. Gold immediately sold off as expectations for a rate cut subsided. #Bitcoin rose with other risk assets that benefit from a stronger economy. — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) August 15, 2024

Gold or anti-gold, the cryptocurrency rally shows how the market feels right now, as investors turn their attention to assets that could benefit from potential interest rate cuts and an improving economic outlook.