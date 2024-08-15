    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Prediction for August 15

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can rate of Bitcoin (BTC) bounce back by end of week?
    Thu, 15/08/2024 - 14:47
    Bitcoin (BTC) Prediction for August 15
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The correction continues on the crypto market, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BTC/USD

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped by 3.06% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is looking bullish. If the daily bar closes above the resistance level of $59,021, the rise may lead to the test of the $60,000 range soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame, the price of the main crypto has once again bounced off the support level of $57,615. However, it is still early to think about a fast reversal.

    Related
    Solana (SOL) Prediction for August 14
    Wed, 08/14/2024 - 15:33
    Solana (SOL) Prediction for August 14
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    If the bar closes around the current prices, sideways trading in the area of $58,000-$60,000 is the more likely scenario.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the picture is quite similar. The rate of BTC is far from the main levels, which means there are low chances to expect any sharp moves soon.

    Bitcoin is trading at $59,320 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 15, 2024 - 14:42
    Binance Launches New Futures Listings: Details
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Aug 15, 2024 - 14:30
    Half a Trillion Pepe Transfer Stuns Major US Exchange
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Poodlana Raises $300k in a Day: Exchange Listings Tomorrow
    ELFi Protocol, a DEX Derivatives Platform, Officially Launched with a $100,000 Airdrop Event
    iAgent Protocol Unveils Revolutionary Human-Trained AI-Agent from Visual Data
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin (BTC) Prediction for August 15
    Binance Launches New Futures Listings: Details
    Half a Trillion Pepe Transfer Stuns Major US Exchange
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD