Bitcoin (BTC) Prediction for August 15

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The correction continues on the crypto market, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped by 3.06% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is looking bullish. If the daily bar closes above the resistance level of $59,021, the rise may lead to the test of the $60,000 range soon.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the price of the main crypto has once again bounced off the support level of $57,615. However, it is still early to think about a fast reversal.

If the bar closes around the current prices, sideways trading in the area of $58,000-$60,000 is the more likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the picture is quite similar. The rate of BTC is far from the main levels, which means there are low chances to expect any sharp moves soon.

Bitcoin is trading at $59,320 at press time.