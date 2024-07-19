Global CrowdStrike Outage Sparks Unusual Meme Frenzy

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A reported universal internet outage has affected a lot of real-world services, prompting an unusual meme frenzy. Notably, dozens of meme coins themed after the internet services firm CrowdStrike and Microsoft’s “Blue Screen of Death” BSoD error are now dominating the Ethereum and Solana blockchains.

CrowdStrike: Widespread impact on services

According to a report, millions of Windows users globally fell victim to a glitch and experienced the Blue Screen of Death error. The BSoD triggers a sudden restart of a computer system operating on Windows or initiates a sudden shutdown.

The software error has caused a major upset to schedules and businesses. Stock exchanges, railways and airline companies are having a hard time dealing with the challenge. Olivia Solon, tech journalist at Bloomberg, says an earlier announcement at London’s Heathrow Airport encouraged passengers to “Please check on Google for your gate number.” According to her, the blue screens of death were everywhere in the terminal.

Despite the widespread outage, there has been no reported case of a crypto-related business or company logging outages or errors on their services.

Meme coins capitalizing on outage

However, in a move to profit from this major software glitch, tokens making references to STRIKE, CrowdStrike, BSoD, Microsoft and bluescreenofdeath have been issued. These are actively trading now, based on data from DEXTools and DEXScreener.

Interestingly, some of these tokens have liquidity reaching $50,000 worth of stablecoins and running up market capitalization to the tune of $1 million on paper. Given that Microsoft and CrowdStrike are buzz words at the moment, the crypto ecosystem is determined to milk it as long as it lasts.

Against strong fundamentals upon which Shiba Inu and Dogecoin are founded, Pump Fun, the Solana-based token generator, had users creating hundreds of memes referencing Microsoft and CrowdStrike. Although the hype may fade in a few days, creators of these memes and early buyers have been known to rake in significant profit from them before they lose trending value.