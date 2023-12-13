Advertisement
AD

Microsoft Issues Major Crypto Warning

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Microsoft's Threat Intelligence team uncovered series of cyberattacks exploiting OAuth applications
Wed, 12/13/2023 - 15:48
Microsoft Issues Major Crypto Warning
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Microsoft's security team has warned that cybercriminals are exploiting a system called OAuth, which websites use to verify your identity. 

Advertisement

The criminals hijack user accounts to give themselves special access to the system. 

By gaining control over these accounts, they can manipulate OAuth applications to gain extensive access and permissions, thus facilitating various forms of cybercrime, including illicit crypto mining.

Modus operandi

The exploitation of OAuth applications presents a complex challenge. Attackers first compromise user accounts through phishing or password-spraying attacks, particularly targeting accounts lacking strong authentication mechanisms. 

These accounts are then used to deploy VMs for crypto mining, establish persistence in the aftermath of BEC and launch spamming activities using the organization’s resources.

Related
CZ and Binance Submit Oppositions in SEC Lawsuit

Microsoft has tracked these activities extensively, enhancing the detection of malicious OAuth applications through tools like Microsoft Defender for Cloud Apps and preventing compromised accounts from accessing resources.

Mitigating risks

Microsoft's analysis of these attacks has led to several recommendations for organizations to mitigate such threats. 

First, securing identity infrastructure is critical. The majority of the compromised accounts did not have multifactor authentication (MFA) enabled. This made them vulnerable to credential-guessing attacks. Implementing MFA can dramatically reduce the risk of such attacks.

In addition to MFA, Microsoft advises enabling conditional access policies and continuous access evaluation, which revoke access in real time when risks are detected. 

Security defaults in Azure AD provide essential protection for organizations, especially those on the free tier of Azure Active Directory licensing. These include preconfigured security settings like MFA and protection for privileged activities.

Organizations are also encouraged to audit apps and the permissions they have been granted to ensure they adhere to the principles of least privilege.

About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Bitcoin (BTC) Shows Signs of Caution in Short-Term Indicators; Here's How
2023/12/13 15:47
Bitcoin (BTC) Shows Signs of Caution in Short-Term Indicators; Here's How
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Cardano Witnesses $1.5 Billion Whale Transactions Surge as ADA Price Shines Green
2023/12/13 15:47
Cardano Witnesses $1.5 Billion Whale Transactions Surge as ADA Price Shines Green
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image BTC, ETH, XRP and DOGE Price Analysis for December 13
2023/12/13 15:47
BTC, ETH, XRP and DOGE Price Analysis for December 13
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Microsoft Issues Major Crypto Warning
Microsoft Issues Major Crypto Warning
Bitcoin (BTC) Shows Signs of Caution in Short-Term Indicators; Here's How
Bitcoin (BTC) Shows Signs of Caution in Short-Term Indicators; Here's How
Cardano Witnesses $1.5 Billion Whale Transactions Surge as ADA Price Shines Green
Cardano Witnesses $1.5 Billion Whale Transactions Surge as ADA Price Shines Green
BTC, ETH, XRP and DOGE Price Analysis for December 13
BTC, ETH, XRP and DOGE Price Analysis for December 13
Dogecoin (DOGE) Showcases Daring Twists Worth Noting
Dogecoin (DOGE) Showcases Daring Twists Worth Noting
Bitcoin (BTC): 'Most Profitable Strategy' When Crypto Market Goes Wild Named by Lark Davis
Bitcoin (BTC): 'Most Profitable Strategy' When Crypto Market Goes Wild Named by Lark Davis
Ripple and Large Whale's Millions in XRP Sales Now at Loss, Here's Reason
Ripple and Large Whale's Millions in XRP Sales Now at Loss, Here's Reason
Pro-XRP Lawyer Suggests Mysterious Factor in XRP Price Action
Pro-XRP Lawyer Suggests Mysterious Factor in XRP Price Action
Massive 290 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Transfer Spotted Amid Market Correction
Massive 290 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Transfer Spotted Amid Market Correction
Ethereum (ETH) Price Reversal: You Don't Want to Miss It
Ethereum (ETH) Price Reversal: You Don't Want to Miss It
Show all
Advertisement
AD