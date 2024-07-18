    Dogecoin (DOGE) to Reach 5.24 Billion Level: Details

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Dogecoin regaining some crucial price ground, getting closer to important on-chain threshold
    Thu, 18/07/2024 - 10:38
    Dogecoin (DOGE) to Reach 5.24 Billion Level: Details
    Dogecoin is on the verge of the 5.4 billion level of Active Addresses by Profitability. When crossed, this level will most likely make DOGE a much more attractive asset for potential investors, as its profitability will surge substantially. 

    Dogecoin is moving very quickly right now, as seen by its large transactions and overall volume. A total of 8.32 billion DOGE in volume and more than a thousand of large transactions were recorded in the last 24 hours. Strong investor interest and market liquidity are indicated by this high level of activity, which is significant.

    DOGE/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The price chart analysis indicates that DOGE has been able to overcome several significant resistance levels. The prices recently hover around $0.121, suggestIng that momentum is hard to sustain. Still, DOGE is demonstrating resilience by continuing to trade above the critical 50 EMA support. The bullish trend may continue if it is able to maintain above this level.

    For DOGE, $0.119, $0.128 and $0.133 are the three crucial price levels to monitor. The $0.119 level acts as an instantaneous floor stopping further loss. DOGE may try to breach the next resistance at $0.128 if it keeps this support. If DOGE is able to cross this barrier, it will be able to test the $0.133 level, which is significant resistance that could push the asset higher if overcome. 

    Furthermore, according to IntoTheBlock data, 27% percent of addresses are currently profitable, while 13% are not. It is important to evaluate investor sentiment and prospective price movements using this profitability ratio. The more addresses that turn profitable, the more optimistic the outlook for DOGE becomes.

    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

