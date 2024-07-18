Dogecoin (DOGE) to Reach 5.24 Billion Level: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Dogecoin is on the verge of the 5.4 billion level of Active Addresses by Profitability. When crossed, this level will most likely make DOGE a much more attractive asset for potential investors, as its profitability will surge substantially.

Dogecoin is moving very quickly right now, as seen by its large transactions and overall volume. A total of 8.32 billion DOGE in volume and more than a thousand of large transactions were recorded in the last 24 hours. Strong investor interest and market liquidity are indicated by this high level of activity, which is significant.

The price chart analysis indicates that DOGE has been able to overcome several significant resistance levels. The prices recently hover around $0.121, suggestIng that momentum is hard to sustain. Still, DOGE is demonstrating resilience by continuing to trade above the critical 50 EMA support. The bullish trend may continue if it is able to maintain above this level.

For DOGE, $0.119, $0.128 and $0.133 are the three crucial price levels to monitor. The $0.119 level acts as an instantaneous floor stopping further loss. DOGE may try to breach the next resistance at $0.128 if it keeps this support. If DOGE is able to cross this barrier, it will be able to test the $0.133 level, which is significant resistance that could push the asset higher if overcome.

Furthermore, according to IntoTheBlock data, 27% percent of addresses are currently profitable, while 13% are not. It is important to evaluate investor sentiment and prospective price movements using this profitability ratio. The more addresses that turn profitable, the more optimistic the outlook for DOGE becomes.