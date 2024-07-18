Dogwifhat (WIF) Leaves Other Meme Coins in Dust With Massive Price Jump

Advertisement

Solana-based meme cryptocurrency dogwifhat (WIF) has surged by 11% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko data.

Notably, the WIF meme cryptocurrency has outperformed every other cryptocurrency in the top 100.

The multi-billion dollar meme coin is up more than 60% from the lows that were recorded just a few days ago.

Mister Crypto, a pseudonymous cryptocurrency analyst, has noted that WIF is in the process of a breakout. "A new leg to the upside is getting started," the analyst added.

At the same time, it is worth noting that WIF is still down as much as 49% from its all-time high that was logged on March 31.

Other top performers

THORChain (RUNE), Jupiter (JUP) and Bittensor (TAO) are among the best-performing cryptocurrencies, but they have failed to match WIF's double-digit gains.

Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) are the only major altcoins in the green.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin (BTC) is down 0.1% after gaining its footing above the $65,000 level.

Leaving other meme coins in dust

Within the meme coin sector, WIF is a lone green spot in a sea of red. Every single meme cryptocurrency with a market cap larger than $1 billion has logged losses over the past 24 hours.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is the top laggard among leading meme cryptocurrencies, with a painful 8% drop. Dogecoin (DOGE), the largest meme cryptocurrency by market cap, is also under severe selling pressure, with a 3% price drop. Pepe (PEPE) is mostly flat, with a mere 0.5% price drop.