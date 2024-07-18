    Dogwifhat (WIF) Leaves Other Meme Coins in Dust With Massive Price Jump

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Dogwifhat (WIF) has outperformed every top 100 crpytocurrency
    Thu, 18/07/2024 - 15:28
    Dogwifhat (WIF) Leaves Other Meme Coins in Dust With Massive Price Jump
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Contents
    Solana-based meme cryptocurrency dogwifhat (WIF) has surged by 11% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko data.

    Notably, the WIF meme cryptocurrency has outperformed every other cryptocurrency in the top 100.

    The multi-billion dollar meme coin is up more than 60% from the lows that were recorded just a few days ago.

    Mister Crypto, a pseudonymous cryptocurrency analyst, has noted that WIF is in the process of a breakout. "A new leg to the upside is getting started," the analyst added.

    At the same time, it is worth noting that WIF is still down as much as 49% from its all-time high that was logged on March 31.

    Other top performers

    THORChain (RUNE), Jupiter (JUP) and Bittensor (TAO) are among the best-performing cryptocurrencies, but they have failed to match WIF's double-digit gains.

    Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) are the only major altcoins in the green.

    Meanwhile, Bitcoin (BTC) is down 0.1% after gaining its footing above the $65,000 level.

    Leaving other meme coins in dust

    Within the meme coin sector, WIF is a lone green spot in a sea of red. Every single meme cryptocurrency with a market cap larger than $1 billion has logged losses over the past 24 hours.

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) is the top laggard among leading meme cryptocurrencies, with a painful 8% drop. Dogecoin (DOGE), the largest meme cryptocurrency by market cap, is also under severe selling pressure, with a 3% price drop. Pepe (PEPE) is mostly flat, with a mere 0.5% price drop.

    #WIF Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

