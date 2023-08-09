Gemini Teases Major XRP Announcement, SHIB Sees 300% Surge in up to $1 Million SHIB Transactions, XRP Gets New Recovery Chance: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today provides you with an overview of the past day's crypto events with the top three news stories.

Gemini teases major XRP announcement: Details

Following Ripple's legal victory scored on July 13, many cryptocurrency exchanges, including such giants as Coinbase, Kraken, Crypto.com, Bitstamp and Binance.US, relisted the XRP token. Now, another major exchange, Gemini , might follow suit. In a recent post on the X platform, the exchange teased the return of the Ripple-affiliated token. "Me, the intern, patiently waiting for Gemini to list XRP," wrote Gemini's official account, posting a GIF image of a cat sitting at a desk. The post was welcomed by the crypto community with huge excitement, getting over 1,200 likes and more than 260 comments.

SHIB eyes 300% spike in up to $1 million Shiba Inu transactions as Shibarium launch nears

Per recent statistics by IntoTheBlock, Shiba Inu saw a mind-blowing surge in large transactions ranging from $100,000 to $1 million, demonstrating impressive 300% growth over the past month. This surge accounts for 1.64% of all Shiba Inu token transactions. In addition to this, data reveals that over the same period, transactions within the aforementioned price range have increased fourfold in terms of dollar equivalent. This exceptional upswing has its roots in Shibarium's upcoming launch on the token's main network. This highly anticipated event has cast a wave of enthusiasm over the SHIB community, and major holders in particular.

XRP just received new recovery chanсe