Gemini Opens XRP Faucet to Give Away Thousands of Tokens Daily

Mon, 08/14/2023 - 12:33
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Thousands of XRP to be given away by major exchange Gemini
Gemini Opens XRP Faucet to Give Away Thousands of Tokens Daily
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a strategic move following the recent listing of XRP on its platform, major centralized exchange Gemini has unveiled an enticing token giveaway campaign, creating a buzz among XRP enthusiasts. The exchange has set its sights on distributing a staggering 4,000 tokens daily as part of this generous initiative.

Related
XRP's 3 Billion Volume Surge Paints Interesting Picture

Gemini's eye-catching initiative revolves around distributing a daily total of 4,000 XRP tokens. The giveaway is exclusively available to verified customers who have provided their email addresses. Lucky participants stand a chance to win a substantial sum of 20 XRP tokens each day, as long as supplies last. Notably, the awarded XRP tokens are set to be credited to winners' accounts within a three-day period.

What truly distinguishes this campaign is its exclusivity. Only participants based in the United States are eligible to participate. A mere month ago, such a scenario might have seemed implausible, considering the backdrop of XRP and Ripple's legal confrontation with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Related
Top Analyst Uncovers XRP Trading Vulnerability on Major Exchange

This recent initiative is not the only occasion on which Gemini has found itself in the spotlight due to its association with XRP. As previously covered by U.Today, the token's introduction to the exchange was marked by a price surge that briefly propelled it to an astonishing $50 per XRP. Although the glitch was subsequently rectified, lingering questions about the platform's reliability continue to intrigue analysts and users alike.

#XRP #XRP News #Ripple News
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Curve (CRV) Trails Bitcoin in Epic Emission Slash: Details
08/14/2023 - 12:10
Curve (CRV) Trails Bitcoin in Epic Emission Slash: Details
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Shiba Inu About to Ignite 'Serious SHIB Excitement' This Week: Details
08/14/2023 - 11:33
Shiba Inu About to Ignite 'Serious SHIB Excitement' This Week: Details
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image 100 Trillion SHIB Spilled on Bulls: Will Shiba Inu Rally Continue?
08/14/2023 - 10:58
100 Trillion SHIB Spilled on Bulls: Will Shiba Inu Rally Continue?
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan