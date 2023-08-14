Gemini Opens XRP Faucet to Give Away Thousands of Tokens Daily

In a strategic move following the recent listing of XRP on its platform, major centralized exchange Gemini has unveiled an enticing token giveaway campaign, creating a buzz among XRP enthusiasts. The exchange has set its sights on distributing a staggering 4,000 tokens daily as part of this generous initiative.

Gemini's eye-catching initiative revolves around distributing a daily total of 4,000 XRP tokens. The giveaway is exclusively available to verified customers who have provided their email addresses. Lucky participants stand a chance to win a substantial sum of 20 XRP tokens each day, as long as supplies last. Notably, the awarded XRP tokens are set to be credited to winners' accounts within a three-day period.

The Faucet is now open! Claim XRP now. Simply enter your email linked to your verified Gemini account to claim 20 XRP.



While supplies last. ⏰https://t.co/viG5gjaSjQ pic.twitter.com/SUaY818N8G — Gemini (@Gemini) August 13, 2023

What truly distinguishes this campaign is its exclusivity. Only participants based in the United States are eligible to participate. A mere month ago, such a scenario might have seemed implausible, considering the backdrop of XRP and Ripple's legal confrontation with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

This recent initiative is not the only occasion on which Gemini has found itself in the spotlight due to its association with XRP. As previously covered by U.Today, the token's introduction to the exchange was marked by a price surge that briefly propelled it to an astonishing $50 per XRP. Although the glitch was subsequently rectified, lingering questions about the platform's reliability continue to intrigue analysts and users alike.