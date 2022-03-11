Gate.io Startup Introduces High-Yield IEO Launchpad With Advanced Security: Review

Gate.io Startup, an IEO launchpad by top-tier crypto ecosystem Gate.io, completely changes the narrative in Web3 fundraising

Gate.io Startup is a next-gen platform for initial cryptocurrency exchange offering (IEO) campaigns developed by the Gate.io crypto ecosystem. To ensure an unparalleled experience for all participants of fundraising in terms of security and profitability, it implemented a splendid number of novel features.

Introducing flexible and high-yield IEO launchpad: What is Gate.io Startup?

As an amazing combination of security, high performance, feature-rich and inspiring ROI, Gate.io Startup allows every crypto enthusiast to invest in the "next big thing" at the very early stage of its development and massive adoption.

What makes it special amid the IEO launchpad boom?

Unmatched liquidity ecosystem: every token supported can access Gate.io with its 1,300 tokens;

Highest average ROI, generous airdrop for all accounts registered;

Seamless integration into Gate.io’s ecosystem with world-leading CEX, NFT Magic Box, GateChain, quantitative trading module and so on;

Detailed research into every project listed;

What is IEO?

Initial cryptocurrency exchange offering (IEO) is a method of fundraising for cryptocurrency projects. IEOs are organized on centralized platforms and are fully controlled by its teams and community. Through IEOs, projects raise funds from investors to achieve these goals and distribute tokens between them.

Technically, IEO works not unlike other types of token sales: initial coin offering (ICO), initial gaming offering (IGO), initial decentralized exchange offering (IDO), initial staking pool offering (ISPO) and so on.

With the IEO model, people can buy tokens of new projects through this or that centralized crypto platform.

Why is IEO better than ICO?

For the crypto segment, the year of 2017 will be remembered for its "ICO boom." However, this mainstream model of fundraising - when a product collects money through its own website and crypto wallet - had too many dangerous flaws.

First, it was about the security of the fundraising. With ICO, its team is the only actor responsible for the visibility and transparency of the funding procedure. As such, it is too easy for scammers to run with investors' money.

With IEOs, analysis of the team that raises the funds is performed by the centralized platform behind the IEO. Its security department bears responsibility for due diligence checks so, typically, only legit teams raise money through IEOs.