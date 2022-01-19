GameFi Major Digital Entertainment Asset Raised $12 Million

Fresh funds will fuel progress of PlayMining platform and new hiring campaign for DEA ecosystem

Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd. (DEA), a Singapore-based leading ecosystem in the GameFi sphere, shares the details of its successful fundraising round and the next goals for its play-to-earn ecosystem.

Digital Entertainment Asset secures $12 million, JAFCO Investment led the round

According to the official announcement shared by the team of Digital Entertainment Asset, one of the most influential players in the Asian GameFi segment, it has completed a seed funding round.

Image by Digital Entertainment Asset

JAFCO Investment Ltd. led the fundraising while seven publicly listed companies, Spartan Group and corporate investors also backed DEA in its fundraising efforts.

Besides prominent VCs, DEA also secured funding from a clutch of reputable business angels with unmatched expertise in blockchain-focused business development.

Fresh capital will be allocated to support and nurture DEA's flagship product, PlayMining platform. Besides that, with newly raised funds, DEA will accelerate infrastructure development and talent acquisition.

Building multi-product ecosystem of GameFi products: What is PlayMining?

JAFCO Investment president and CEO Yoshiyuki Shibusawa stressed the paramount importance of DEA and PlayMining for Asian NFT and GameFi markets:

I don't need to explain the uniqueness of DEA, which was born in Singapore, has strong connections with famous Japanese artists, and has its sights set on the global market from Asia. We decided to invest in DEA because we want to work with the members of DEA in the midst of the 'big swell of the times' symbolized by Web3, which has been created by the will of individuals and technology.

DEA co-founder and CEO Naohito Yoshida is certain that the new funds will supercharge next phases of growth for DEA and all of its major products:

From its inception, DEA's mission has focused on the concept of play-to-earn, helping make gaming a sustainable livelihood for people around the world. The latest funding and support from investors bring us one step closer to realizing this ambitious vision. Amid the metaverse’s rapid growth, the new capital will help us enlarge our market share while continuously developing our platform to handle the next generation of gaming applications and services.

DEA's PlayMining should be considered an all-in-one ecosystem of DeFi, NFT and Play-to-Earn products. PlayMining Games hosts popular blockchain-based gaming protocols like JobTribes while NFT:DEP platform allows users to buy/sell non-fungible tokens seamlessly.

The entire ecosystem is governed by the holders of DEAPcoin (DEP). The net number of registrations on PlayMining has surpassed 2.4 million; the majority of accounts belong to citizens of Indonesia, the Philippines, Taiwan, Vietnam and Japan.