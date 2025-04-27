Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    838 Million XRP in 24 Hours: Market Recovery Imminent?

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Sun, 27/04/2025 - 10:35
    XRP might see spike in recovery momentum sooner than expected
    Advertisement
    838 Million XRP in 24 Hours: Market Recovery Imminent?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    After an incredible spike in on-chain activity, XRP has once again shown serious market potential. Over 838 million XRP tokens were transferred between accounts in a single day, a significant increase in network usage. Similar surges have frequently preceded notable price movements in the past, leaving traders and investors to question whether a wider market recovery is near.

    Advertisement

    The asset is clearly having difficulty maintaining steady upward momentum, according to an analysis of XRP's price chart. XRP encountered significant resistance following a brief test of the 100-day exponential moving average (EMA), and it has since been consolidating. The fact that the asset has held above the crucial support zone at about $2.15 in spite of these difficulties indicates that bulls are not giving up easily.

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The unexpected increase in transaction volume suggests that the XRP ecosystem is becoming more active and popular. Increased network usage frequently indicates growing demand, which may result in more volatile prices and, if the momentum continues, a bullish breakout. There is, however, a crucial disclaimer. Even though transaction volume appears to be a bullish indicator, a price rally is not always guaranteed.

    HOT Stories
    $500,000,000 in Bitcoin Through Coinbase — What's Happening?
    Will XRP Hit $3? Key Resistance Breakout Could Trigger Rally
    23,000,000 RLUSD Minted by Ripple in 24 Hours: Details
    Cardano (ADA) at Crossroads: Two Key Levels in Play

    Related
    Can Bitcoin Hit $108,000? Bullish Fundamentals Suggest Yes
    Sun, 04/27/2025 - 09:51
    Can Bitcoin Hit $108,000? Bullish Fundamentals Suggest Yes
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Advertisement

    Technically, XRP must convincingly break above the $2.22 resistance zone in order to prepare for a more robust upward move. A successful break would probably pave the way for the subsequent significant resistance levels, which are at $2.40 and even $2.60. As of right now XRP is still in a critical testing stage.

    The circumstances for a possible market recovery are becoming more favorable due to rising on-chain activity and comparatively steady price support. In the upcoming days, traders should keep a close eye on the price action and network metrics, but as usual prudence is advised. It may not be long before XRP makes a full recovery if it can keep up this momentum and achieve a breakout.

    #XRP
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 27, 2025 - 9:51
    Can Bitcoin Hit $108,000? Bullish Fundamentals Suggest Yes
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Apr 27, 2025 - 9:43
    Ether Can't Follow XRP's Playbook, Solana Co-Founder Argues
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Exito Brings the 37th Edition of the Digital Transformation Summit to the UAE Physical Conference on 29th & 30th of April, 2025, in Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resorts
    Richard Heart Triumphs in Court After SEC Case Dismissed in Full
    Huma Surpasses $4 Billion in Transactions Just Two Weeks After Launching 2.0 on Solana
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Exito Brings the 37th Edition of the Digital Transformation Summit to the UAE Physical Conference on 29th & 30th of April, 2025, in Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resorts
    Richard Heart Triumphs in Court After SEC Case Dismissed in Full
    Huma Surpasses $4 Billion in Transactions Just Two Weeks After Launching 2.0 on Solana
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    838 Million XRP in 24 Hours: Market Recovery Imminent?
    Can Bitcoin Hit $108,000? Bullish Fundamentals Suggest Yes
    Ether Can't Follow XRP's Playbook, Solana Co-Founder Argues
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD