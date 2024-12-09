Fuse Teams up With Liqwith for New RWA Development

Advertisement

Fuse, an EVM-compatible blockchain designed for payments in Web3, shared the details of its collaboration with Liqwith, a system-as-a-service RWA tokenization plaform. The joint initiative is set to help businesses tokenize RWAs in a streamlined and resource-efficient manner.

Fuse Network onboards Liqwith for new RWA developments

According to a joint official statement by Fuse, an L1 blockchain for payment-centric use cases in Web3, it teamed up with Liqwith, a SaaS provider of tokenizing financial products and real-world assets (RWAs). The two teams will be able to work together for tokenization of energy credits, financial products and kilowatt hours (kWh) on Fuse Network.

Liqwith supports B2B entities in raising funds, providing shareholder liquidity and tokenizing RWAs like energy contracts. Its multi-blockchain approach is naturally aligned with the robust, open-source framework of Fuse as its primary blockchain infrastructure partner for its SaaS clients.

The synergy between the services of both brands creates a meeting point for a one-stop shop for asset tokenization and distribution, with the goal of improving transaction efficiency and scalability for tokenization services.

Fuse’s EVM-compatible infrastructure supports fast and secure transactions, simplifying blockchain adoption for business use cases and solving interoperability challenges across financial institutions.

Mark Smargon, CEO of Fuse, is excited by the range of opportunities the new collaboration unlocks for the entire RWA tokenization segment:

Liqwith’s approach to tokenising real-world assets aligns well with Fuse’s goal of making blockchain technology more accessible to businesses. Together, we hope to provide faster, more efficient, and cost-effective financial transaction solutions.

In turn, the joint program of Fuse and Liqwith is expected to make RWAs affordable and accessible for new audiences across the globe.

Cost-effective solutions for RWA adoption in DeFi

Edwin van der Hooft, COO of Liqwith, emphasized the benefits of the partnership for his product in terms of technology and massive adoption:

Integrating Fuse’s blockchain enables us to offer a more streamlined solution to our clients. This collaboration strengthens our ability to deliver tokenization services for energy contracts, shareholder liquidity, and fundraising.

Combining Liqwith’s expertise in tokenization with Fuse’s efficient transaction infrastructure will facilitate the business case to accelerate tokenization capabilities and help companies generate meaningful value for global markets.

In Q4, 2024, Fuse Network logged a number of accomplishments in community, tech and economy. In October, its FUSE token made a debut on Bitget, a major centralized crypto exchange.