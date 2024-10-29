FUSE Token to Be Listed on Bitget Exchange

Payments blockchain Fuse has announced that its native token, FUSE, will be listed on tier-1 exchange Bitget, enhancing accessibility and liquidity.

Advertisement

The FUSE listing, set for early November, will also include PoolX integration, allowing users to stake FUSE and earn rewards.

This listing expands FUSE's utility and visibility, supporting transactions on Fuse Network and simplifying acquisition for new partners and dApp users. The listing will provide users with new ways to earn rewards through PoolX. This will expand the utility of FUSE while shining a spotlight on its role in powering transactions on Fuse Network.

The listing will also make it easier for prospective Fuse partners and dApp users to acquire FUSE on one of the world’s most liquid and secure crypto exchanges. Fuse CEO Mark Smargon said:

Advertisement

Given Bitget’s selective policy concerning the tokens it lists, we’re pleased that Fuse has reached a phase in its life cycle at which it meets this criteria. We are confident the momentum from Bitget’s listing will take the FUSE token to the next level while providing greater opportunities for rewards and earning among our growing community. The Bitget listing comes at a time when we’re gearing for major upgrades and changes that will deliver a stronger Fuse ecosystem for web3 payments.



Bitget, one of the top five global crypto exchanges with a daily trading volume of over $10 billion, serves more than 45 million users across 100 countries, providing a major platform for crypto discovery and trading.