Fuse Teams up With Check Point Software for World's First Real-Time Blockchain Firewall

Layer 2 payments blockchain Fuse shares the details of its collaboration with Check Point Software, a pioneer and global leader of cyber security solutions. The two teams work together to develop and deploy a real-time threat prevention security layer protecting its entire blockchain.

From mitigation to prevention: Fuse and Check Point Software release blockchain firewall

According to the official joint statement, Layer 2 blockchain Fuse and Check Point Software, a cybersec trailblaizer, have entered into a long-term strategic partnership. The partners will work together to create a real-time threat detection instrument based on artificial intelligence.

We partnered with cybersecurity giant @CheckPointSW to bring a first-of-its-kind network-wide security layer to Fuse L2. 🛡️



This integration will help prevent malicious transactions before they reach smart contracts securing users, apps, and funds at the infrastructure level. pic.twitter.com/GWyGMwAVda — Fuse Network (@Fuse_network) April 15, 2025

Through working closely with Check Point, Fuse will foster a safer ecosystem for all users and developers, accelerating its goal of mainstreaming crypto payments for B2B and B2C applications.

Check Point’s technology is capable of preventing malicious transactions in real-time, leveraging advanced AI-powered threat engines that draw from more than 30 years of global cyber intelligence.

Dan Danay, Head of Web 3.0 Security at Check Point Software Technologies, shares some details of the upcoming collaboration:

We’re proud to partner with Fuse and bring Check Point’s real-time threat prevention to Web3. By applying our leading threat intelligence, we’re setting a new standard for blockchain security—protecting users, wallets, and dApps. Just as robust cybersecurity powered the rise of Web 2.0, real-time prevention will be key to Web3’s mainstream adoption

The collaboration with Check Point extends beyond smart contract-level audits. With real-time threat detection coming soon, the integration will offer comprehensive protection across the entire network, reinforcing Fuse’s commitment to safeguarding user funds and trust, while establishing new standards for blockchain security infrastructure.

Addressing new generation of blockchain security threats

Fuse CEO Mark Smargon is excited by the opporunities new collaboration unlocks to the vertical of cybersecurity in Web3 globally:

Prevention is always better than a cure, particularly with crypto networks that serve as the backbone for global payments. With Check Point providing a dedicated security layer, we’re confident that we can not only deter hackers, who are becoming increasingly sophisticated, but pioneer a cybersecurity model that will become the gold standard for protecting Web3 protocols

Just as it pioneered network firewall technology for Web 2.0, Check Point is now supporting the evolution of Web 3.0 by tackling its most critical barrier - security.

The Check Point partnership will support Fuse in its quest to become the preeminent Web3 network for stablecoin payments. In the process, it will champion better blockchain security for all users across its ecosystem.