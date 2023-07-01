Further Bitcoin (BTC) Rise Can Be Justified in July, Santiment Names Big Reason

Sat, 07/01/2023 - 10:26
article image
Yuri Molchan
Here's what may push Bitcoin to further highs this month, according to recently issued analytics report
Further Bitcoin (BTC) Rise Can Be Justified in July, Santiment Names Big Reason
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

In a recently published tweet, on-chain data company Santiment has shared that there are chances that Bitcoin will show a further price rise this month, and altcoins may follow it up. The reason that can make this possible is that key crypto holders need to keep buying the flagship digital currency, BTC.

Crypto whales and sharks keep accumulating BTC

The Santiment team tweeted that over the past two weeks and as the news of the Bitcoin ETF refilings led by Fidelity emerged, cryptocurrency whales and sharks have accumulated a "big chunk" of Bitcoin. Over the past seven weeks, Santiment says, they have bought 154,500 BTC collectively.

Now, wallets holding between 10 and 10,000 BTC hold 13 million Bitcoins — that is 67% of the supply in circulation. There are only 21 million BTC that can be extracted and more than 19 million have already been mined by now.

As reported by crypto tracker Whale Alert, about five hours ago, anonymous wallets moved roughly 21,700 BTC from the Coinbase exchange to cold wallets. That was two Bitcoin transactions worth $314,678,605 and $345,262,395, respectively.

Related
Dogecoin Up 5.76% as Elon Musk Issues New "Dogs" Tweet

SEC calls Bitcoin ETF filings "inadequate"

The U.S. securities regulator has referred to the bunch of recent filings regarding spot Bitcoin ETFs as "inadequate," implying that they lack clarity and comprehensiveness, as is stated in the report by the Wall Street Journal.

Therefore, the recent filings from BlackRock, Fidelity and other financial companies have been put under scrutiny by the SEC.

Bitcoin showed a slight price drop on that news, heading 1.07% down within the last 24 hours.

#Bitcoin News #Cryptocurrency Whales
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Billions of Shiba Inu Burned in June as Shytoshi Kusama Hints at Shibarium Launch Location
07/01/2023 - 09:07
Billions of Shiba Inu Burned in June as Shytoshi Kusama Hints at Shibarium Launch Location
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Dogecoin Up 5.76% as Elon Musk Issues New "Dogs" Tweet
07/01/2023 - 08:16
Dogecoin Up 5.76% as Elon Musk Issues New "Dogs" Tweet
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Here's When Bitcoin Might Hit $250,000, According to Tim Draper
06/30/2023 - 19:51
Here's When Bitcoin Might Hit $250,000, According to Tim Draper
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya