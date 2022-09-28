Fundamentally Important Bitcoin Metric Reaches Record-Breaking Level

Wed, 09/28/2022 - 12:39
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Intraday volatility shows that traders panicked for brief moment after data release
Fundamentally Important Bitcoin Metric Reaches Record-Breaking Level
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Intraday volatility on Bitcoin on the FOMC for the day reached a level unseen before, as the regulator's decision was one of the most expected events for the cryptocurrency market since July, Arcane Research reports.

The last time the market saw such a rapid spike in volatility was the CPI data release in September that brought us unexpectedly high inflation numbers which, as it seemed at the time, should have been tamed already.

As the market faced an unpleasant truth, financial regulators had no other choice but to continue the monetary policy tightening and to gradually increase the key rate. Each rate hike by the Fed increases the pressure on the cryptocurrency market, which is why we are seeing a volatility spike after each FOMC meeting.

Since there was no FOMC meeting back in August, September's meeting results created more volatility than usual. However, the expected 75 bp hike did not cause any pain on the market, which is why we are not seeing any irregular movements on the chart.

Related
Terra’s Do Kwon Denies Trying to Cash Out Bitcoin Fortune Shortly After Arrest Warrant

The CPI data, however, was unexpected by the cryptocurrency market, and short-term BTC holders dumped most of their holdings on the market and caused a major 10% price decrease.

The next two events that should cause another volatility spike are expected to be October's CPI release on the 13th, and the FOMC press conference on November 2, where the regulator will share its decision. The market's consensus is yet another 75 bp hike.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for September 28
09/28/2022 - 14:41
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for September 28
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image BTC Drop: Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Says Markets Excel at Delivering Surprises
09/28/2022 - 13:55
BTC Drop: Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Says Markets Excel at Delivering Surprises
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Record Trillion Shiba Inu Bought Recently as SHIB Regains Biggest Holding Position
09/28/2022 - 13:43
Record Trillion Shiba Inu Bought Recently as SHIB Regains Biggest Holding Position
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan