FTX Token (FTT) up 37% as Reboot Plans Go Viral

Thu, 06/29/2023 - 08:04
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
As FTX leadership makes more emphatic moves to relaunch, investors have gone bullish on FTT token
FTX Token (FTT) up 37% as Reboot Plans Go Viral
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

FTX token (FTT) has printed five consecutive days of upsurge as the conversation around the reboot of the bankrupt FTX derivatives exchange is now taking centerstage. At the time of writing and per data from CoinMarketCap, FTT is changing hands at a spot price of $1.75, up by 37.33% in the past 24 hours. The growth rate of the token has now surged as high as 79.89%, compared to this time last year.

FTX Chart
FTX/USD 1D Chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

Growing FTX2.0 sentiment

Many investors consider FTT to be trading at a discount at this time as any potential reboot of the exchange has stirred a renewed inflow of funds into the digital currency.

The current leadership of the trading platform is doing quite a lot to ensure this vision to relaunch the exchange is realized. A call has been put out to potential partners who may be interested in helping to join the reboot mission. Notably, the manner in which the exchange imploded last November caused many people to lose trust even in centralized exchanges.

CEO John Ray III plans to turn the tide and regain trust through efficient service delivery, product rebranding, enhanced security and greater accountability for all potential customers. In order to draw interest, the leadership of the exchange noted that they have recovered more than $7 billion in customers' funds that will be used to repay a portion of the platform's creditors.

Related
FTX (FTT) Token up 120% Since 2023, On-chain Data Reveals Facts Behind 'Mystery Buying'

Regaining lost value

Despite the fact that FTT is seeing unprecedented growth at this time, retouching its all-time high (ATH) might be a demand too ambitious to envisage at this time. At its prime, the FTT token traded at an ATH of $85.02, implying a more than 97% slump from its current level.

While many tokens share this fate, the origin of FTX's price loss is more pronounced, and expectations are now growing as to whether the coin can recoup some or all of these losses in the long term.

#FTX
article image
About the author
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image SHIB Price Takes U-Turn After Epic Shiba Inu Teaser Is Unveiled
06/29/2023 - 09:42
SHIB Price Takes U-Turn After Epic Shiba Inu Teaser Is Unveiled
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image 1.5 Billion DOGE Transferred Between Anon Wallets as Price Drops 3.75%
06/29/2023 - 09:08
1.5 Billion DOGE Transferred Between Anon Wallets as Price Drops 3.75%
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Coinbase Challenges SEC in New Motion
06/29/2023 - 08:43
Coinbase Challenges SEC in New Motion
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya