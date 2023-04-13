FTX's Native Token Skyrockets 80% Amid Exchange Comeback Plans

Thu, 04/13/2023 - 06:11
article image
Alex Dovbnya
FTX's native token, FTT, has seen a remarkable 80% price surge following the announcement of the once-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange's plans for a comeback
FTX's Native Token Skyrockets 80% Amid Exchange Comeback Plans
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

FTX's native token, FTT, has experienced an impressive 80% surge in price amid plans for the once-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange to make a comeback.

Its price skyrocketed from $1.31 to $2.45 after FTX announced it had successfully recovered more than $7.3 billion in cash and liquid crypto assets. The exchange's attorney, Andy Dietderich, recently revealed that the company is considering rebooting the controversial crypto exchange in the second quarter of this year.

According to CoinGecko, FTT's 24-hour trading volume reached $364 million, with the token's price ranging from $1.31 to $2.74.

FTT is still down 97.06% from its record high. It reached an all-time high of $84.18 in September 2021 but subsequently plummeted to an all-time low of $0.827479 in December 2022 after the exchange filed for bankruptcy and founder Sam Bankman-Fried got arrested.

Despite the recent surge in FTT's price, critics have raised concerns about the reliability of the crypto space. Some critics pointed out the issue of decentralization, stating that it often results in easily replicable coins that hold value without any intrinsic backing.

This skepticism highlights the ongoing debate about the sustainability of digital currencies, especially those associated with controversial exchanges like FTX.

The future of FTX and its native token, FTT, remains uncertain as the exchange attempts to re-establish itself in the crypto market.

#FTX #Cryptocurrency exchange
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image FTX Recoups $7.3B in Assets, Eyes Comeback
04/12/2023 - 20:32
FTX Recoups $7.3B in Assets, Eyes Comeback
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image SBF-Associated Token Delisted from Korean Exchanges
04/12/2023 - 18:30
SBF-Associated Token Delisted from Korean Exchanges
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for April 12
04/12/2023 - 18:15
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for April 12
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
m class="card__subscribe-form" method="post" action="#" id="subscribe">

Popular

FTX's Native Token Skyrockets 80% Amid Exchange Comeback Plans
FTX's Native Token Skyrockets 80% Amid Exchange Comeback Plans
FTX Recoups $7.3B in Assets, Eyes Comeback
FTX Recoups $7.3B in Assets, Eyes Comeback
SBF-Associated Token Delisted from Korean Exchanges
SBF-Associated Token Delisted from Korean Exchanges
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for April 12
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for April 12
Crypto Startups See Lowest Funding Since Late 2020
Crypto Startups See Lowest Funding Since Late 2020
XRP Price Analysis for April 12
XRP Price Analysis for April 12
Crypto Trading Volume on Futures Exchanges Jumps by Almost 50% in March, See Leading CEXes
Crypto Trading Volume on Futures Exchanges Jumps by Almost 50% in March, See Leading CEXes
Ethereum Shanghai Update Is Here, Price Is Ready to React
Ethereum Shanghai Update Is Here, Price Is Ready to React
Elon Musk's Tweet Grabs XRP Army's Attention, Max Keiser Reaffirms His BTC at $220,000 Prediction, Ripple Partners with Montenegro Central Bank: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Elon Musk's Tweet Grabs XRP Army's Attention, Max Keiser Reaffirms His BTC at $220,000 Prediction, Ripple Partners with Montenegro Central Bank: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
ADA Whale Predicts Cardano Bull Run, Here's Timing and Likely Trigger
ADA Whale Predicts Cardano Bull Run, Here's Timing and Likely Trigger
Show all