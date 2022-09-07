Flasko (FLSK) Targets Polygon (MATIC) and Solana (SOL) Communities in Pre-Sale Phase

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Some of the more promising protocols among the several ones available are Polygon (MATIC), Solana (SOL) and Flasko (FLSK). This deep dive's primary focus is on these three blockchain technologies. Here, we'll examine blockchain protocols and their significance for investors in the upcoming years.

Solana (SOL) holders are confident in Q4, 2022

Solana (SOL) is one of the most talked-about cryptocurrency tokens that have utilized blockchain technology to its fullest extent to offer decentralized solutions to the cryptocurrency sector since 2017. Solana (SOL), sometimes referred to as the Ethereum Killer, shows faster transactions than Ethereum and has been assisting in developing DApps in the crypto sector. By combining its Proof of History consensus algorithm with the blockchain's core Proof of Stake algorithm, Solana (SOL) seeks to increase scalability.

By combining a proof-of-history (PoH) consensus with the underlying proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus of the blockchain, Solana (SOL) seeks to increase scalability.

Polygon (MATIC) struggles with critical resistance

For expanding Ethereum and building infrastructure, Polygon (MATIC) is a Layer 2 scaling solution. The project provides developers with tools to create highly scalable, high-performance blockchains and decentralized apps, intending to make "Ethereum's internet of blockchains" by addressing the scalability difficulties of existing blockchains (DApps).

The Polygon (MATIC) network's primary goal is to support the multichain Ethereum ecosystem's developers. Ethereum (ETH) is effectively transformed into a fully-fledged multichain system, commonly known as the Internet of Blockchains with the aid of Polygon (MATIC). Similar to other multichain systems like Polkadot, Cosmos, Avalanche, etc., Polygon (MATIC) offers a multichain system. The security, lively ecology, and openness of Ethereum are benefits that the Polygon (MATIC) multichain system provides.

Flasko (FLSK) goes live in pre-sale

Investments in rare, vintage and exclusive alcoholic beverages, including whiskey, wine, and champagne NFT’s are available to cryptocurrency holders via the Flasko (FLSK) marketplace. The network mints an NFT which will be backed against the expensive bottle. Users will be able to fractionally and solely invest where the NFT is backed by the real asset. This gives a new alternative for crypto investors who will be able to place their crypto into more reliable and historically appreciating assets. Users who purchase 100% of the NFT fractions will be able to take physical delivery of the alcohol at any point in time.

Flasko launched the presale stage one just days ago, the price is currently $0.015. Team tokens will be locked for two years, the smart contract has passed its audit and to make things even safer for investors the team will be locking liquidity away for 33 years.

