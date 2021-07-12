Flare Finance DeFi Adds Gitcoin to Its String of Assets: See Full List

Flare Finance unveiled the results of its latest token integration. Gitcoin (GTC), a newly-launched governance token of the most vibrant and influential Web3 development community, will be supported by all of Flare Finance's tools.

Flare Finance introduces Gitcoin (GTC)

According to the official announcement shared by Flare Finance on its social media channels, Gitcoin (GTC) token becomes the latest asset to be integrated into its family of products.

To celebrate the integration, Flare Finance launches a giveaway with three $50 prizes denominated in Gitcoins (GTC).

With Gitcoin (GTC) integration, Flare Finance's suite of assets takes shape. According to the latest tweet by FTSO oracles provider, Flare Finance will support 21 tokens.

Thus, Flare Finance will support crypto behemoths like Ethereum, Cardano and USDT, tokens popular with the XRP Army (XRP, Casino Coin, Spark, Gala Token, Pac Protocol and Stellar Lumens), memetic "dog-coins" (Dogecoin, Sanshu Ina Token and Shiba Inu Coin) and Binance Smart Chain's tokens (Binance Coin, PancakeSwap).

Flare (FLR) ecosystem approaches mainnet

Gitcoin (GTC) is a governance asset of the largest Ethereum (ETH) and Web3 development community, Gitcoin. Gitcoin's grants fuel many flagship decentralized products.

Flare Finance will pioneer the DeFi functionality of the Flare (FLR) blockchain. Its mainnet is expected to arrive in July. Also, the distribution of FLR tokens between XRP holders will begin accordingly.

Within one month of the Flare (FLR) mainnet launch, Flare Finance decentralized financial protocols ecosystem will also go live with the DFLR tokens airdrop.