Flare Finance's (DFLR) Airdrop Gains Support From Major Exchange

News
Wed, 04/14/2021 - 11:01
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Flare Finance, a flagship decentralized financial ecosystem on Flare (FLR), shared the name of a major crypto exchange that will "likely" support its DFLR airdrop
Flare Finance's (DFLR) Airdrop Gains Support From Major Exchange
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Meeting the interest of Flare Finance (DFLR) enthusiasts, top-notch Australian cryptocurrency exchange Coinspot shares its plans to take part in DFLR airdrop.

DFLR airdrop expected on Coinspot

Yesterday, April 13, 2021, an anonymous cryptocurrency enthusiast who goes by @Crypto20210 on Twitter asked representatives of Coinspot about the prospects of its support for the DAOFlare (DFLR) airdrop.

Flare Finance sirdrop will be supported by Coinspot
Image via Twitter

This token will be one of the core native utility and governance assets for Flare Finance, a first-ever DeFi ecosystem on Flare (FLR). Its supply will be distributed between holders of FLR, Flare's first token.

The Coinspot team answered that it will "likely" support DFLR airdrop. Meanwhile, the exact specifications of the airdrop are not ready yet, so Flare enthusiasts need to stay tuned for updates.

Related
First-Ever Exchange Announces Support of Flare Finance's DFLR Airdrop

As covered by U.Today previously, in February 2021, Bitrue (BTR) XRP-focused exchange became the first platform to support Flare Finance's airdrop.

Flare Finance beta is up and running

The Flare Finance team expressed its gratitude for Coinspot and promised to provide the platform with all required information for the integration.

Recently, Flare Finance has relaunched its beta testing on Flare's testnet, Coston 2. On April 12, the Flare Finance team confirmed the beta activation of its decentralized exchange (DEX), the "yield farming" ecosystem, with wrapping instruments for major cryptocurrencies.

Related
Flare Upgrades Its Coston Testnet While Its First DeFi Revamps Public Beta: Details

Flare Finance's testnet lending/borrowing ecosystem and mining tools will be added to the beta version in the coming weeks.

#Flare News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

article image Flare Finance's NFT Sold for Over $10K Ahead of Public Beta Relaunch
News
04/08/2021 - 12:53

Flare Finance's NFT Sold for Over $10K Ahead of Public Beta Relaunch
Vladislav Sopov
article image IOTA to Start Migration to Chrysalis on April 21. Here's What You Should Know
News
04/09/2021 - 09:44

IOTA to Start Migration to Chrysalis on April 21. Here's What You Should Know
Vladislav Sopov
article image Grayscale Adds $1 Billion in Bitcoin In Merely 24 Hours
News
04/10/2021 - 12:12

Grayscale Adds $1 Billion in Bitcoin In Merely 24 Hours
Yuri Molchan
thecryptobuds