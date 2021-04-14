Flare Finance's (DFLR) Airdrop Gains Support From Major Exchange

Flare Finance, a flagship decentralized financial ecosystem on Flare (FLR), shared the name of a major crypto exchange that will "likely" support its DFLR airdrop

Meeting the interest of Flare Finance (DFLR) enthusiasts, top-notch Australian cryptocurrency exchange Coinspot shares its plans to take part in DFLR airdrop.

DFLR airdrop expected on Coinspot

Yesterday, April 13, 2021, an anonymous cryptocurrency enthusiast who goes by @Crypto20210 on Twitter asked representatives of Coinspot about the prospects of its support for the DAOFlare (DFLR) airdrop.

Image via Twitter

This token will be one of the core native utility and governance assets for Flare Finance, a first-ever DeFi ecosystem on Flare (FLR). Its supply will be distributed between holders of FLR, Flare's first token.

The Coinspot team answered that it will "likely" support DFLR airdrop. Meanwhile, the exact specifications of the airdrop are not ready yet, so Flare enthusiasts need to stay tuned for updates.

As covered by U.Today previously, in February 2021, Bitrue (BTR) XRP-focused exchange became the first platform to support Flare Finance's airdrop.

Flare Finance beta is up and running

The Flare Finance team expressed its gratitude for Coinspot and promised to provide the platform with all required information for the integration.

Recently, Flare Finance has relaunched its beta testing on Flare's testnet, Coston 2. On April 12, the Flare Finance team confirmed the beta activation of its decentralized exchange (DEX), the "yield farming" ecosystem, with wrapping instruments for major cryptocurrencies.

Flare Finance's testnet lending/borrowing ecosystem and mining tools will be added to the beta version in the coming weeks.