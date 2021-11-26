First-Ever Food Metaverse OneRare Joined by Three Celebrity Chefs

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Pioneering food metaverse OneRare is now endorsed by three top-tier celebrity chefs. Here’s why it is crucial.

OneRare’s first food metaverse joined by big names in high cuisine

OneRare, a first-ever digital collectibles product that is going to tokenize dishes as NFTs, is now joined by three iconic chefs.

The food verse is growing and how! 🌐



We're delighted to announce that Saransh Goila, winner of the title 'India's youngest super chef', is joining the foodverse! 👨‍🍳#OneRare #OneRareIDO #NFT #PlayToEarn #Metaverse pic.twitter.com/mHP8XoP8s4 November 25, 2021

Arnold Poernomo, a celebrity chef and judge on cooking series Masterchef Indonesia, is the founder of six Indonesian cuisine restaurants in Sydney, Bali and Jakarta. Saransh Goila is an Indian chef and inventor of his own Goila Butter Chicken. In 2011, he became the youngest super chef of India.

Jaimie van Heije is a prominent Dutch chef and owner of several luxury restaurants in the Netherlands. He is well known for introducing unique Indonesian flavors to enthusiasts of Dutch cuisine.

Supreet Raju, CEO of OneRare, highlights the importance of this partnership for the progress of the entire Web3 and NFT segment:

The blockchain industry is growing at a rapid pace and this is an interesting moment for traditional industries to explore the potential of Web3. OneRare celebrates global cuisines, and it’s a natural fit to celebrate the best culinary artists from around the world. We are very excited to be joined by Arnold Poernomo, Saransh Goila & Jaimie Van Heije as we celebrate their iconic dishes and introduce them to Web3 audiences

Besides tokenizing high-cuisine dishes as NFTs, OpenRare will introduce a game that will allow players to claim tokens by collecting ingredients and mixing them.

OneRare’s IDO will take place on Nov. 25-27

Besides an eccentric GameFi and NFT experience, the project is focused on introducing new culinary concepts to crypto enthusiasts worldwide.

The project made headlines by successfully closing its $2 million private sale supported by top-notch angel investors - Sandeep Nailwal (Polygon), Sebastien Borget (The Sandbox), Nischal Shetty (WazirX) - and VCs including the likes of Arkstream Capital, Momentum6, Exnetwork, X21 Digital and more.

Two-stage initial decentralized exchange offering on mainstream launchpads is the next step in its fundraising campaign.

OneRare will release its token on Enjinstarter on Nov. 25, 2021, and on TrustPad two days later. As such, the plenty of food and beverage fans can support the novel NFT product in its fundraising efforts.