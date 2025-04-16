Fed's Powell's Speech, Data Release in Focus: How Will Crypto React?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

As the crypto market faces increased volatility in the early Wednesday session, all eyes are now on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's impending speech and retail sales data for March, released today.

Advertisement

Powell is scheduled to speak at the Economic Club of Chicago on Wednesday on his outlook for the U.S. economy. Any clues regarding interest rate changes, inflation control or economic growth might have implications across all financial markets, including cryptocurrencies.

If the Fed chair strikes a hawkish tone, signaling higher-for-longer interest rates, risk assets such as cryptocurrencies could face short-term selling pressure. On the other hand, if Powell takes a dovish tone, Bitcoin and other crypto assets may rebound amid hopes of lower interest rates.

Advertisement

Ahead of Powell’s speech and the economic data drop, traders are bracing for volatility and, possibly, opportunity. Whether it is a rally or a retreat, the next few days are set to test the market’s appetite for risk.

What's next?

Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies tumbled as profit-taking followed Tuesday's rise. Bitcoin plummeted over 3%, while XRP, Dogecoin, Cardano and Chainlink plunged more than 4%. Pi, Celestia, Bonk, Jasmy and Flare fell about 10%.

Investors digested the retail sales data for March, a key report that indicates consumers’ willingness to spend during a period of increased economic and inflation uncertainty. Dow Jones economists expect a 1.2% increase from the previous month, up from 0.2% in February.

Investors will also look to industrial production data and monitor a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell later in the day.

According to Coinbase Institutional, the cryptocurrency market may be entering a bear period, with severe losses and stagnation anticipated. Bitcoin's slide below its 200-day simple moving average portends a crypto winter ahead.